Elon Musk Surprises Twitter Users With Logo Change

Elon Musk changed the Twitter logo today. Since the inception of Twitter, the company's logo has gone through several revisions, but according to the company's official website its logo is its "most recognizable asset." The website notes that this is why it's "so protective of it," and urges those who use it to think about how it's being applied and to ensure it's in-line with the official Brand Guidelines. It doesn't appear new owner Elon Musk got this memo though, as the logo has been replaced with the Doge meme.

As he promised before taking over the company, the logo is no longer a little blue bird, but the icnonic meme. How long it will be the company's logo, we don't know. It seems to just be a tongue-in-cheek change, but how long the joke will last is anyone's best guess.

As some have noted, the change conicides with a $258 billion racketeering lawsuit that alleges Musk participated in a pump-and-dump, pyramid scheme involving cryptocurrency Dogecoin, which, as the name suggests, adopted the Doge meme as its branding. Musk has not confirmef the lawusit and logo change are related, but the timing is hard to ignore.

As expected, the change garnered consierable attention, and not long after it was made, Doge started to trend on the platform, as well as Elon Musk himself. However, the latter is almost always trending on Twitter, so that's not as notable.

As always, we will keep you updated. At the moment of writing this, the logo has not been changed back, which means the Doge logo has been up for several hours at this point. If it's related to the ongoing lawsuit, there is a chance it could remain for the duraton of it.

As we wait to see what happens next, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. What do you think of this change from Musk and the team at Twitter? Should the logo be changed as the platform heads into a new era under Musk?