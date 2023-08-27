Elon Musk Heckled at Valorant Champions Tournament

Elon Musk was heckled at a Valorant tournament. Elon Musk has become a major public enemy over the last year. At the end of 2022, Elon Musk bought Twitter for over $44 billion and fired half of the company, including those who would have the power to tell him no. Musk was able to shape Twitter into his vision for the app, but given how massive and popular the app was, it led to a lot of controversial changes. Musk would make a change and then backpedal on it by either completely reversing it or adding tweaks to make it slightly more tolerable. This past summer, Elon Musk rebranded Twitter into X, a brand he's been trying to bring to fruition for years. He aims to turn Twitter into something more than social media, claiming X will be the "everything" app where you can do banking, video, and much more.

Now, people are vocally asking Elon Musk to change course back to Twitter, but it doesn't seem like that will happen. Elon Musk attended the Valorant Champions tournament today in California this weekend with one of his children and was heckled by people in the crowd. Some folks were surprised to see him at the event and took candid photos of him walking around. When one of the cameras showed Elon Musk on the screen, the crowd erupted and started chanting "bring back Twitter". The commentators tried to move past it, but even they couldn't help but laugh at the absurdity of the situation. Unfortunately, the camera cut away from Musk, so it's hard to say what his reaction was, but it's hardly his first time being heckled on stage.

Elon Musk getting booed at VALORANT Champs and the crowd starts chanting "bring back Twitter" lmao pic.twitter.com/lDoWse78YV — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) August 26, 2023

After taking control of Twitter, Elon Musk joined Dave Chapelle on stage at a show and was promptly booed. Musk claimed later that the audience was actually mostly cheering. Either way, it'll probably continue to happen so long as Elon Musk continues to make controversial changes and remain as the face of Twitter.