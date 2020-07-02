Ember Moon Reveals the Dungeons & Dragons Inspiration for Her Wrestling Persona

✖

WWE Superstar Ember Moon draws inspiration for her in-ring character from a classic Dungeons & Dragons character. Speaking to ComicBook.com via video chat earlier this week, Moon revealed that Drizzt Do'Urden, the drow ranger made famous in a series of still-running fantasy novels by R.A. Salvatore, is one of the inspirations for her wrestling persona. While speaking to ComicBook.com about her experiences at this year's D&D Live event, Moon noted that part of her excitement was because her session (featuring D&D Lead Rules Designer Jeremy Crawford and several other WWE superstars) was set in Icewind Dale, the region where Drizzt and his companions started their adventures. " I'm a big fan of the Drizzt books from R.A. Salvatore," Moon said. "Drizzt is one of my favorite characters and low key inspires Ember Moon, the wrestling character, which I don't say it a lot, but I love it."

Drizzt is one of D&D's most popular characters, a noble and fierce drow ranger who traveled with a diverse group of companions as they fought to save the North from a variety of threats. When Drizzt first appeared in The Crystal Shard, he was somewhat of an anomaly, as drow (also known as dark elves) were always depicted as evil and living aboveground. While dark elves were already popular in Dungeons & Dragons lore, Drizzt helped to push the drow into the mainstream and also led to the creation of many drow player characters within the game. Fans will get to play as Drizzt and his friends in the upcoming video game Dark Alliance, which is due out later this year.

Moon's excursion into Icewind Dale was part of Dungeons & Dragons' promotion of Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden, a new adventure book coming out later this year. Moon got to experience part of the adventure during D&D Live, and was incredibly excited. "On stream, I was just grinning from ear to ear because I'm like, 'This is Icewind Dale', and then my thoughts were like, 'I can't wait to play this module,'" she said. "This is going to be the greatest thing ever."

"Going back to Icewind Dale with Hrothgar and Bruenor and the Orc King...It's just going to be a cool layout," Moon said of the upcoming adventure. "Just being able to experience that...It's really cool to be able to go back to that world of Icewind Dale."

You can watch the full interview with Ember Moon in the video above. Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden comes out on September 15th.

