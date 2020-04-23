Epic Games Store Reveals New Free Games Coming Soon
Epic Games Store has revealed its next batch of free games. Next week, Epic Games Store users can look forward to jumping into one of last generation's most popular horror games and an indie gem from a few years ago. More specifically, users of the growing storefront can look forward to Crashlands and Amnesia: The Dark Descent. Both games aren't free yet though. In fact, they won't be free until April 30, which is next week. However, once they are free, they will remain so until May 7. After this period, they will return to normal price and be replaced with new freebies.
As always, both games will be 100 percent free and come with no strings attached. Once you download both games, they are yours to keep forever. All you need to be is an Epic Games Store user, which costs literally nothing.
For those that don't know: Epic Games Store dishes out at least one free game every week, sometimes more. Usually these games are smaller or older titles, but not always. Whatever the case, Epic Games has been pretty good about only picking quality games.
Below, you can read more next week's free games, as well as check out trailers for each:
Amnesia: The Dark Descent
Pitch: "Amnesia: The Dark Descent puts you in the shoes of Daniel as he wakes up in a desolate castle, barely remembering anything about his past. Exploring the eerie pathways, you must also take part of Daniel's troubled memories. The horror does not only come from the outside, but from the inside as well. A disturbing odyssey into the dark corners of the human mind awaits. A sound of dragging feet? Or is your mind playing tricks on you?"
Release Year: 2010
Crashlands
Pitch: "Craft, battle, and quest your way through Crashlands, a story-driven Crafting ARPG overflowing with sass! Become Flux Dabes, a galactic trucker whose latest shipment gets derailed by a chin-strapped alien menace named Hewgodooko, leaving you stranded on an alien planet. As you hustle to retrieve your packages you’ll become enmeshed in a nefarious plot of world domination, which will require all of your wits and both of your glutes to overcome. Learn recipes from the local sentient life, make new friends, uncover ancient secrets and deadly bosses, tame everything and build yourself a home-away-from-home as you learn to thrive on planet Woanope."
Release Year: 2016
FREE RIGHT NOW: For the King0comments
Pitch: "The King is dead, murdered by an unknown assailant. Now the once peaceful kingdom of Fahrul is in chaos. With nowhere left to turn and stretched beyond her means, the queen has put out a desperate plea to the citizens of the land to rise up and help stem the tide of impending doom. Set off with your make-shift party, either single player, local, or online co-op. Choose to split your party up and cover more ground, or stick together for protection. A sound strategy can mean the difference between life and death."
Release Year: 2018
Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.