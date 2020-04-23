Epic Games Store Reveals New Free Games Coming Soon

Epic Games Store has revealed its next batch of free games. Next week, Epic Games Store users can look forward to jumping into one of last generation's most popular horror games and an indie gem from a few years ago. More specifically, users of the growing storefront can look forward to Crashlands and Amnesia: The Dark Descent. Both games aren't free yet though. In fact, they won't be free until April 30, which is next week. However, once they are free, they will remain so until May 7. After this period, they will return to normal price and be replaced with new freebies.

As always, both games will be 100 percent free and come with no strings attached. Once you download both games, they are yours to keep forever. All you need to be is an Epic Games Store user, which costs literally nothing.

For those that don't know: Epic Games Store dishes out at least one free game every week, sometimes more. Usually these games are smaller or older titles, but not always. Whatever the case, Epic Games has been pretty good about only picking quality games.

Below, you can read more next week's free games, as well as check out trailers for each: