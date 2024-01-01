Epic Games Store's First Free Game of 2024 Now Available

It's January 1, 2024, the start of a new year, and the start of a new cycle of Epic Games Store free games. Epic Games has continued its holiday celebration with free games every 24 hours as opposed to the normal weekly schedule of free games. This will continue for a few more days, which means more free games than normal, but less time to claim each game in question. Today's free game is only available until 11 a.m. EST January 2. In other words, it's free to download for 24 hours. Once downloaded though, the game is yours to keep.

Today's free EGS game normally runs at $20 and was released back in 2022 by developer Coin Crew Games and publisher Skybound Games. And upon release, the game garnered a 79 on Metacritic, a respectable score. Meanwhile, over on Steam it has an 86% approval rating across 655 user reviews. If you have not connected the dots yet, the game in question is Escape Academy.

"You've just arrived at Escape Academy, a school where promising students train to become the ultimate Escapist," reads an official blurb about the game. "Play over a dozen masterfully hand crafted rooms, designed by experienced experts in the field of REAL LIFE escape rooms. Experience the entirety of Escape Academy alone in single player OR through two player co-operative play. Available in local or online splitscreen."

The game's official description continues: "Explore the campus of Escape Academy and get to know the faculty, a colorful cast of characters, each an expert in the art of Escape. And some with secrets yet to be uncovered... Featuring Music and Sound Design by the one and only doseone."

Epic Games Store's free games are not locked behind any subscriptions. All you need is an Epic Games Store account, which costs noting. And once the games are claimed they are yours. These are full free downloads, not free trials or demos.

If you do decide to check out Escape Academy now that is free with Epic Games Store, you will be treated to a video game that is about four to six hours long, depending on your skill level and playing style. In other words, it is not the longest game, but it's free, so that's not as relevant as it normally would be. What will follow it as the second free Epic Games Store game of 2024, remains to be seen.