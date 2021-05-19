Epic Games Store's Next Free Game Leaks, And It's a Big One

✖

Epic Games Store's next free game has leaked, and it's a big one. Tomorrow, the Epic Games Store will update with a new free game. Right now, all users of the PC digital storefront can download The Lion's Song, a fairly quality game, but not that exactly drives downloads. That said, tomorrow's game is the opposite. In 21 hours, Epic Games Store's "mystery game" will unlock, and it will apparently mean all users will be able to download NBA 2K21 for free.

At the moment of publishing, this hasn't been confirmed. The information -- obviously -- doens't come from Epic Games or 2K, but HypeX, a prominent Fortnite dataminer and leaker, who claims the following text is scheduled to appear on the storefront tomorrow:

FREE: The MEGA Sale Vault is Open

You’ve never been closer to the game. NBA 2K21 brings you the next generation of basketball, totally for FREE! Offer ends May 27.

NBA 2K21 is most likely this week's Free Game on Epic Games Store, this text is scheduled to appear tomorrow: - FREE: The MEGA Sale Vault is Open

- You’ve never been closer to the game. NBA 2K21 brings you the next generation of basketball, totally for FREE! Offer ends May 27. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 19, 2021

It's unclear how HypeX came across this information, but it's presumably been plucked from the files of the storefront. Whatever the case, given that this is a leak means it should be taken with a grain of salt. That isn't to say this isn't true. It probably is, but it's not official.

In addition to PC, NBA 2K21 is available via the Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, and Google Stadia. However, it's not free on any of these platforms.

"Unlike the Madden franchise, which has long been content to churn out virtually the same game every year, the NBA 2K series likes taking chances," reads the opening of our review of the game. "Each new iteration of the game tries to find ways to improve player experience, whether that be through the MyCareer story, MyTeam, or the gameplay itself. With NBA 2K21, the franchise made one of its worst and most frustrating changes in its history, albeit with good intentions. The development team decided to overhaul the shooting mechanics for this new game, hoping to make a more precise experience for players, but it turned out to be a recipe for disaster."