Epic Games Store Full List of Free Holiday Games Potentially Leaked

The Epic Games Store is still in the midst of its ongoing holiday promotion where it plans to give out one free game per day through the end of 2020. Despite not announcing what each day’s free title will be until the day it specifically goes up for download, it seems as though we might now have an idea of what the publisher has in store.

Spotted over on Twitter, what looks to be a full list of the games that will be available on the Epic Games Store to close out 2020 has become available. The list was shared by Twitter user @jovanmunja who says that the list was sent to them out of the blue. While it’s uncertain where this information came from, the tweet itself is over two days old at this point in time and the current schedule lines up with one has already come to be.

This got sent to me a few hours ago, I wasn't sure if it's real or not. But now, as New 'n' Tasty leaked to come out today, this list is most likely true. Still take it as a grain of salt. I'll give you more info where it's from. pic.twitter.com/0vTNgMec3n — jovanmunja (@jovanmunja) December 18, 2020

Assuming that the list does end up breaking down in this manner, here is what will be available over the next few days along with the date in which it will be free.

Cities: Skylines - December 17th

- December 17th Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty - December 18th

- December 18th The Long Dark - December 19th

- December 19th Defense Grid: The Awakening - December 20th

Alien: Isolation - December 21st

- December 21st Metro 2033 Redux - December 22nd

- December 22nd Tropico 5 - December 23rd

- December 23rd Inside - December 24th

- December 24th Darkest Dungeon - December 25th

- December 25th My Time in Portia - December 26th

- December 26th Night in the Woods - December 27th

- December 27th Stranded Deep - December 28th

- December 28th Solitairica - December 29th

- December 29th Torchlight II - December 30th

- December 30th Jurassic World: Evolution - December 31st

Obviously, take all of this with the usual grain of salt for the moment, but for now, this seems like it could prove to be accurate. The only potential snag here is that some of the above games listed currently aren't present on the Epic Games Store at all. That said, Epic has added new titles in the past that weren't previously available on the marketplace and has made them free right away, so there is a precedent for this to transpire.

Either way, you can continue following all of our coverage related to the Epic Games Store right here if you'd like to stay in the loop with everything associated with the digital storefront.

How do you feel about this list overall? Is there anything not on here that you wish was? Shoot me a message over on Twitter at @MooreMan12 to let me know, or leave a comment down below.

