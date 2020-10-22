Epic Games Store Makes Great Horror Game Free for Halloween

✖

Epic Games Store has made two new games free, and both are perfect for Halloween. One of the games is a straight-up psychological horror game that's perfect if you're looking to celebrate the October holiday with something scary. Meanwhile, the other game is Halloween-themed, but not scary, making it ideal for those that want to celebrate the holiday but don't want to be scared in the process.

The first of these two games is Layers of Fear 2, which released last year via Polish developer Bloober Team. A follow-up to 2016's Layers of Fear, the sequel is widely considered one of the best horror games of 2019 and one of the best games out of Bloober Team, which is also known for 2017's cyberpunk-horror experience, Observer.

"Layers of Fear 2 is a first-person psychological horror game with an emphasis on exploration and story," reads an official pitch of the game. "Players control a Hollywood actor who heeds the call of an enigmatic director to take on the lead role in a film shot aboard an ocean liner. Beware, for all may not truly be what it seems."

The other new free game comes way of Double Fine Productions, and it's a bit older. More specifically, Epic Games Store users can no download Costume Quest for free as well. As you may know, the game debuted back in 2010, and while it didn't review extremely well, it's held relevance for a decade largely due to it being a non-scary Halloween-themed game, which are hard to come by.

"Costume Quest is a Halloween adventure from Tim Schafer's Double Fine Productions. In this charming role-playing game, choose your hero and trick-or-treat through three beautiful environments full of Double Fine humor and story. Complete quests, build your party, and collect costumes along the way that allow you to transform into powerful champions and take down the evil Repugians. This heroic holiday tale will capture the imaginations of kids and kids-at-heart.

As always, there are no strings attached to either of these freebies. Once downloaded, they are both yours to keep forever. However, the window to download them for free is fairly narrow. More specifically, come October 29, both will return to their normal price, and then be replaced with new free games.