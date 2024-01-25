Epic Games Store's New Free Game Is Loved on Steam

Epic Games Store has a new free game that normally costs PC users $24.99 to buy, whether purchased via EGS or Steam. As always, the latest free game is available to download for free for one week. In other words, Epic Games Store users have until February 1 to claim the game for free. Once the game is claimed, it is yours to keep, regardless of whether or not you download it right away or just keep it in your library. And there are no strings attached. This offer -- unlike many similar offers on other platforms -- is not locked behind any type of subscription service or additional paywall. All you need is an Epic Games Store account, which costs nothing.

As for the latest free game, it made its debut back in 2015 via Zachtronics. And according to Steam User Reviews, it is quite good. Since its release eight years ago, it has amassed 1,681 user reviews, 95 percent of which are positive. This gives the game an "Overwhelmingly Positive" rating, the highest rating you can earn on Steam, and a rating that is consequently quite uncommon. If you have not connected the dots yet, the mystery game is Infinifactory.

"Infinifactory is a sandbox puzzle game by Zachtronics, the creators of SpaceChem and Infiniminer. Build factories that assemble products for your alien overlords, and try not to die in the process," reads a brief elevator pitch of the game.

"A highly underrated puzzle game which brings immense satisfaction every time you finish a level," reads one of the aforementioned user reviews, which is also the most popular user review. "Make no mistake: there are some incredibly hard (and sometimes tedious) levels, especially towards the end of the game. I got stuck on the second to last level, put this game away for a year, then deleted my save because I wanted to play through it from start once again. I hope that helps describe both the immense frustration and cheer joy I experienced while playing. Now that I've actually finished the game, I only wish more people the chance to have as much fun with it as I have had."

If you decide to check out Infinifactory now that it is free via Epic Games Store, you should expect a pretty lengthy game, with variation depending on your puzzle ability and playstyle. More specifically, you can anticipate a game that is roughly 40 to 65 hours long. In other words, be prepared to spend some time with and for some brain pain.