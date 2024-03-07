Epic Games Store's New Free Game Just Released Today

Epic Games Store has a new free game to download between now and March 14, aka next Thursday. As always, once EGS storefront users download the game, it is theirs to keep. These free game offers aren't locked behind a subscription like Nintendo Switch Online or PS Plus or Xbox Game Pass. Rather, they are available to all Epic Games Store users and once claimed they are yours forever, or at least as long as the game is available to play. And that is it, there are no catches or attached strings. What makes this week's free game especially notable is that it is a brand new release out today, March 7.

What is this week's free game? Well, following up Aerial_Knight's Never Yield is Astro Duel 2, which the Epic Games Store describes as a sci-fi combat game. And as you can see via the trailer below, it evokes games of yesteryear with its presentation and gameplay.

Is the game any good? Well, we don't know. It just released today so there isn't any user review data yet nor are there any reviews posted on Metacritic by critics yet. Its 2016 predecessor, Astro Duel, meanwhile has a "Very Positive" rating on Steam, thanks to 95 percent of 64 user reviews rating the game positively. This doesn't line up with its 59 on Metacritic though. By most accounts, the sequel looks and sounds better than its predecessor.

"Astro Duel 2 is a sci-fi combat game that blurs the line between top-down space shooter and platform fighter. Whether versus or co-op, prepare to fight in space and on foot at the same time," reads an official description of the game on the Epic Games Store.

The game's official description continues: "Pilot an elite Nano Fighter that lets you smoothly transition between space flight and ground combat. Enter gravity zones to instantly absorb your ship and switch controls to platforming action."

As for Rusty Moyher -- the team behind the game -- they are still looking for their breakout hit. To date, they've shipped these two Astro Duel games, plus Retro Game Crunch, Train Bandit, Dig Dog, and Box Cat Bash. Based on Steam data, it appears Retro Game Crunch has been the developer's most successful game to date.