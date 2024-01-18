Epic Store's New Free Game Saves Users Virtually Nothing

The latest free game that is being handed out on the Epic Games Store for free is saving users nearly no money whatsoever. More often than not, when Epic makes various games free on its digital PC marketplace, these offers will save users anywhere from $10 to $20. While this isn't always the case, this is typically the range of savings that EGS members have come to expect. As a result, this week's offer on the platform stands in stark contrast to what is often seen.

From today, January 18, until next Thursday, January 25, Epic Store users can snag LOVE for free. Originally released all the way back in 2014, LOVE is a difficult indie platformer developed by Fred Wood. Although LOVE likely isn't that well-known, it tends to have high reviews from those who have played it for themselves. Additionally, today also marks the first time that LOVE has ever been available on the Epic Games Store.

As mentioned, the most disappointing aspect of LOVE being free on EGS is that the game itself normally only costs $2.99. As a result, this offer saves Epic Store users the smallest amount of money that has been seen in a long, long time. Still, it's hard to be too upset by this as Epic's holiday promotion this past month was quite impressive and offered savings that totaled in the multiple hundreds. And not to mention, a free game is a free game, so you might as well add LOVE to your digital library on the Epic Store all the same.

To learn more about LOVE, you can find the game's official description and trailer below.

LOVE

"LOVE is a reductive precision platformer with a minimalist pixel aesthetic and a focus on challenging the player fairly. Set your own checkpoints at any time to make your way across 16 difficult levels while enjoying a 12-track original soundtrack by James Bennett.

The game includes a standard Arcade mode for players who want a little challenge, Unlimited Mode for players who just want to have a good time, a dedicated Speedrun mode for players who want to prove they're the fastest, and YOLO mode for players who have something to prove.

After beating the 16 main levels, try your hand at the 7 remixed stages in Remix mode, or three minimalized versions of levels from LOVE 2: kuso. Want to prove your the best at just one level of the game? Take to Level Select and master your favorite level for a personal, individual speedrun."