Epic Games Store's Latest Free Game Is a Hidden Gem

The latest free game on the Epic Games Store is one that many users likely haven't heard of, but it's by no means bad. In recent weeks, the Epic Store has been on a hot streak as it has given away titles such as The Outer Worlds, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy all for no cost. And while today's new offer isn't nearly as high profile as some of these previous additions, it's still a game that users shouldn't pass up.

From today, January 11, until the morning of January 18, Sail Forth is completely free to pick up on the Epic Games Store. Developed by Festive Vector, Sail Forth is a game that allows players to create their own ship and sail across the high seas. Released back in 2022, Sail Forth has been met with praise from those who have given it a shot. Currently, it boasts a "Very Positive" rating on Steam from users, which suggests that this is very much a game that EGS members might want to download and try out for themselves.

You can learn more about Sail Forth by checking out its description and launch trailer below.

Sail a fleet of customizable ships across an ocean whose ancient depths have swallowed the key to the mysterious past. Befriend fishfolk to expand your boat crews, take up arms against petulant pirates, and chart a course across an expansive watery world.

Explore the Deepblue!

Put the wind to your back and cast out into High Adventure over a vast ocean spanning dozens of eccentric regions.

Discover countless isles bursting with their own flora, fauna, friendly folk, and fearsome foes.

Playfully pursue a pod of curious dolphins, admire the beauty of the sun sinking into an icy horizon, or run down a clutch of cowardly criminals only to accept their apologies to the tune of wild cannonry.

Command a Sailing Fleet!

Build and manage a custom cadre of specialized vessels to match any personality and play style.

Buy, equip, upgrade, and modify your ships' armaments to face off against the toughest privateers this side of the Eclipside.

Crack open giant clams and loot lonely shipwrecks to fill your fleet's treasure hoard and keep your crew in shipshape.

Fathom a Mystery!

Join forces with the myriad inhabitants of this watery world to uncover a terrible secret buried in the depths of the Deepblue.

Reel in a big one with the salty Anglerwranglers, learn the secret spyspeak of the Croaker Command Corps, save the sea life of the Moontiders, capture picturesque memories with a mysterious "camera" device, and much more.

Inspire the finefolk from all over to work as one world-spanning crew to save the seas and the planet.

Sail Forth into Adventure!