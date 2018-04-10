Every New Overwatch Skin From Retribution Event, Live Now

Archive declassification complete.

Overwatch “Retribution” and “Uprising” file status: OPEN. Commencing playback in 3…2…1… pic.twitter.com/bJfZbNyQTG — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) April 10, 2018

It’s official, we’re going to Venice! The Overwatch Retribution event is now live after a week of teasers from the team over at Blizzard, and we’ve got to say – we’re impressed! Overwatch may seem like an overly simplistic shooter, but don’t let the first-glance fool you. Blizzard’s highly beloved FPS is rife with lore and characters that mean something. The team behind the hit title have done a fantastic job of fleshing out that hidden history through intriguing animated shorts and a free comic series thus far and they are showing no signs of slowing down.

Everything that’s new, including the new Brawl can be seen in the video above including the 60 new titles coming to the game! As a Lucio main, can we just take a second to appreciate how damned sexy his new skin is? Because wow … I’m feelin’ it.

The latest event is only the newest in a long list of content updates from Blizzard and though it’s a spin from the Uprising event last year, they didn’t just rest on what was previously enjoyed. They went all out to make sure there were new reasons to play, including a companion comic with the Blackwatch crew (and Reaper, Reaper that skin is … again, touche’ Blizzard).

In addition to the new map and new gear seen in the Retribution trailer, this is what Overwatch Papa Jeff Kaplan had to say about the loot boxes and how the archives will work:

“Some of you who paid really close attention last year to the loot box, you’ll notice that it used to say ‘Archives’ on that loot box. The idea there is that there are all of these cool past moments in Overwatch history. By going into the archives, we can relive those, and Uprising was just one of those events.”

Basically what that breaks down to is that there will be more parts of the event that will build up to paint a broader lore picture. We also know that though the original loot box goodies will be included during this year’s event, there will be new gear to earn as well for those that had already claimed their earned goods back in 2017.

Overwatch is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, alongside the epic new Retribution event.