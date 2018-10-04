Exclusive ‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Twitch Prime Loot Revealed

Now that Assassin’s Creed Odyssey has begun to make its way out into the world, players are taking to Ancient Greece as Alexios or Kassandra for an adventure they won’t forget. Twitch Prime aims to make that experience even better with some exclusive loot for the latest Ubisoft title.

According to Twitch, “From October 2-December 5, Twitch Prime members can embody the Aegean Sea Pirates and plunder at will with a set that includes a rare armor set, the Atoll Horse Mount, a unique pirate ship design and a pirate crew theme.”

For those that may not have Twitch Prime yet, and are interested, this is what you could sign up for:

Free in-game loot every month, including exclusives and surprise gifts

Ad-free viewing

Member discount on games through Amazon

Watch thousands of movies and TV

Ad-free music library

Unlimited free two-day shipping

Amazon Prime members already have access to Twitch Prime, which retails for $10.99 per month and can be cancelled at any time. For those gamer parents out there, if you have a Prime account, any teens in your family get the service for free. It’s a pretty neat deal, especially for the hardcore streamers out there. You can learn more about the service offered here.

As for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, the latest game with an RPG twist is available now for those that pre-ordered, October 5th for everyone else, on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Want to learn even more? You can check out our full review right here with a small blurb below:

“Assassin’s Creed Odyssey brings a lot of “new” to the franchise. RPG-driven dialogue wheel has made its grand appearance, as well as choosing between a male or a female protagonist, and chosen (and woo’d) romance options. Assassin’s Creed appears to be in touch with their inner BioWare and just like their famous franchises such as Mass Effect and Dragon Age, Odyssey too will have resounding consequences regarding player-made choices.”

“All in all, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is a game changer for the franchise. Visually, narratively, historically – there isn’t a single thing I would want to change. Maybe my inner Dragon Age lover would have loved to be able to customize the look of my Kassandra, but that’s a silly little ‘What If’ and in no way damped my enjoyment.

The story was thrilling, heartbreaking at times, and progressive in a way that kept me engaged. Dynamic, immersive, and filled with choice, consequence, and the tumultuous tale of human love, loss, and lessons learned.”