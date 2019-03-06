Exclusive Preview of ‘The Art of Anthem’ From Dark Horse

BioWare is definitely doing things a bit differently with their new IP Anthem but more and more players are finding out how truly amazing their newest game really is! Social media is alight with players raving about their custom Javelins, promising their undying devotion to characters they’ve fallen in love with, and the stunning scenery that’s available to explore. That’s where the charm lies and now fans can get an even closer look at the beauty that Anthem has to offer with an exclusive first look at The Art of Anthem from Dark Horse.

Dark Horse revealed to us exclusively the first look at some of the incredible artwork and it is absolutely stunning. Similar to previous art we’ve seen of the live-service online adventure, this is just a small glimpse at what BioWare fans have to look forward to when it comes to Anthem’s charms behind-the-scenes.

According to the publisher themselves, “The Art of Anthem Limited Edition features hundreds of pieces of artwork with developer commentary detailing the creation of BioWare’s groundbreaking new game. Our expertly-designed limited edition volume features a die-cut clamshell case, a gallery-quality art print, an exclusive cover, and a metallic-printed and embossed miniature replica of an ancient Fort Tarsis mural, making it an essential addition to any hardcore gamer’s collection!”

From seeing the different takes of what the Javelin suits could have looked like, to the various concept evolutions seen with the different enemies in-game, The Art of Anthem truly dives deep into the thought process behind this expansive world.

The latest in the Anthem line with Dark Horse officially goes on sale March 12, 2019. For the Limited Edition, it will retail for $79.99, with the standard hard cover coming in at $39.99. Both are available to pre-order at major retailers such as Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and others. It will also be available at local comic shops for those that wish to support local!

As for the game itself, Anthem is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. You can also check out our full review here.

