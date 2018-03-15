Extinction Gets an Action-Packed Story Trailer

Next month, the hack and slash action game Extinction will be making its way to consoles and PC, bringing a variety of encounters against all sorts of beastly foes. Today, Maximum Games upped the ante a little bit, releasing a new story trailer that gives us some background behind these massive battles.

The trailer, which you can see above, talks about how some people think about the Sentinels, powerful warriors that battle against enormous monsters.

One day, these monsters suddenly come into the world, and a select few decide to become Sentinels themselves, using whatever weapons they have on hand to try and slay these giant behemoths. Unfortunately, most of them end up falling – save for one village and its soldiers, who will stop at nothing to stay alive.

So the game follows your hero, who faces off against hordes of enemies big and small, utilizing his powerful blade to carve them to pieces.

There are hints of gameplay scattered throughout, including large beasts looming in the distance, as well as some aerial encounters that give you an idea of what the lead character can do. He also appears to be able to summon magic, which can be useful against your larger adversaries. It’s unknown just how often you’ll be able to use it, but, more than likely, you’ll have to charge these abilities and time them perfectly to do the most damage.

The game’s description page reads, “The Ravenii are coming, and they are as cunning as they are powerful. You are a Sentinel, a relic of a forgotten time and humanity’s last defense against the encroaching horde. Only the kingdom of Dolorum remains, and our final attempt at survival hangs by a slender thread.”

The game comes to us from Iron Galaxy, the developers behind Killer Instinct‘s latest season, as well as Divekick. Needless to say, Extinction is wayyyy more elaborate, and packed with even more action.

You can read more about the game here.

Extinction arrives on April 10 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

