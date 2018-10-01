This Incredible Fallout 4 Cosplay Even Features the Adorable Dogmeat

Fallout 4 was all about rads, reasons why not to have a son, and yelling “Dammit, Danse” over and over again. It was an enormous adventure, taking fans right back to the Wasteland as the Sole Survivor and Bethesda even gave us the adorable companion known as Dogmeat. To commemorate the previous tale from the Fallout crew before 76 arrives, let’s check out this amazing Female Sole Survivor cosplay that looks so incredibly detailed – you’d swear you were in the Wasteland IRL.

The cosplayer in question is April Gloria. You may have seen her before, Buzzfeed absolutely loves calling her the “Goth Taylor Swift” for some reason, though she does bear an uncanny resemblance to the singer out of cosplay. Still, her rendition of the cruel and unforgiving post-apocalyptic survivor is so impressively spot-on, it’d be hard not to share.

From the leather on her pauldrons, to the styling of the hair – this Female Sole Survivor is perfect down to ever last minute detail. Plus … puppers. You can’t just ignore a cosplay with a puppers, it’s just not done.

Look at this good boy just doin’ his best:

This is by far not the only cosplay she’s done. She’s also portrayed the High Elf fromThe Elder Scrolls Online, as well as Astrid and Aela the Huntress from Skyrim as well. To say this cosplayer is talented is a massive understatement. No matter the fandom she chooses to represent, she absolutely nails the look with her own personal flair as well.

I have to say too that I met her once at a convention in passing and she was absolutely the sweetest person ever. If you love cosplay and are interested in learning more about the craft itself, I’d highly recommend checking her out on Facebook right here! You won’t regret it, she’s incredibly active with her fans and is known for her progression shots as well. The perfect mentor to have for those looking to get into cosplay.

As for Fallout 4, the game is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

