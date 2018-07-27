‘Fallout 4’: Piper Comes to Life in Stunning Cosplay

The world of cosplay is breathtaking. It’s intricate, shows the passion of fans, and gives players a chance to fully immerse themselves into the role of their favourite character. That’s just what cosplayer Ver1sa did with her version of Piper from Fallout 4, and it’s the best the companion character has ever looked!

Everything from the expression on her face, to the weathering of her outfit – even the smoke from the cigarette creating movement in a still picture! This photograph is absolute perfection on every level. Plus, with how investigative of a reporter that she is in-game, the entire scene represented is so entirely accurate to the character that it hurts!

You can see this cosplayer’s incredible gallery for even more Piper photos right here on her Deviant Art page. You can also find her on Instagram and Facebook to see even more of her amazing work!

Never played the most recent entry into the Fallout franchise? Here’s what you need to know about Fallout 4’s Piper Wright! Piper is a reporter that players meet in Diamond City. Not only is she a companion NPC in Fallout 4, but she’s also a potential romance option for the Sole Survivor. According to the official Fallout Wiki page:

“Piper grew up in a small community on the outskirts of the Commonwealth with Nat and their father, a member of the local militia. After her father was found dead under suspicious circumstances, Piper learned that he had discovered a raider plot to sack the town. His superior, Captain Mayburn, arranged to leave the main gate open and unguarded one night to allow raiders access in exchange for a cut of the loot and had Piper’s father murdered to keep him silent.”

Her life went through an incredible turn once the authorities dismissed her claims about her father’s death, eventually forcing Piper and her sister to relocate to Diamond City. From there, she earned her name as a reporter for her work on many high profile cases.

“Despite multiple death threats, assassination attempts and a near-execution, finding herself in sticky situations is a point of pride for Piper, who feels getting into trouble is just part of chasing the truth.”