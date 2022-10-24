Fallout 4 Getting PS5 and Xbox Series X Upgrade

Bethesda has announced that it will be upgrading its popular open-world RPG Fallout 4 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC platforms. Since first launching back in 2015, Fallout 4 has continued to be a very popular game that still boasts a rather large community of players. And with this in mind, Bethesda has decided to make the game even better for those who happen to own current-generation hardware.

As mentioned in a new blog post on the official Fallout website, Bethesda revealed that it's currently in the process of working on this next-gen update for Fallout 4. As expected, the upgrade itself is going to be free for anyone who already owns Fallout 4 on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms. And while it's not known when the update will actually arrive, Bethesda has only broadly committed to a launch at some point next year.

"Prepare for the future: A next-gen update is coming to Fallout 4!" said Bethesda in its official write-up. "Coming in 2023, this free update will be available for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Windows PC systems, including performance mode features for high frame rates, quality features for 4K resolution gameplay, bug fixes and even bonus Creation Club content!"

All in all, this is a pretty great move by Bethesda and is something that Fallout fans will surely appreciate. Given how old Fallout 4 is at this point, it's also quite surprising that Bethesda is doing this in the first place. Still, fans have been requesting remastered or upgraded versions of past Fallout titles for quite a long time. Whether or not this new version of Fallout 4 could pave the way for remasters of Fallout 3 or Fallout: New Vegas is something that we don't currently know, but we'll continue to cross our fingers.

