PlayStation Fans Looking Forward to Fallout 5 May Want to Buy an Xbox

PlayStation fans looking forward to Fallout 5 should probably buy an Xbox, or at least a PC, as it sounds like most, if not all, future Bethesda games with no contractual obligations will be exclusive to PC and Xbox consoles. At the moment of publishing, Fallout 5 hasn't been announced, and it probably won't be anytime soon. After all, Bethesda Game Studios has to release Starfield and then The Elder Scrolls 6 first.

Not only is Fallout 5 not releasing anytime soon, but it sounds like it won't be coming to PS5 or whatever the current PlayStation console is when it finally releases. This week, Xbox boss Phil Spencer more or less confirmed that most Bethesda games that don't already have obligations to previously signed contracts -- like Deathloop and Ghostwire Tokyo -- will be coming exclusively to platforms that support Xbox Game Pass, and there's no chance Xbox Game Pass will ever come to a PlayStation console, at least not anytime soon.

"So obviously | can't sit here and say 'every Bethesda game is exclusive’ because we know that's not true," said Spencer "There are contractual obligations that we are gonna see-through, we always do in every one of these instances. We have games that exist on other platforms and we are going to support those games on the platforms they are on. [...] And even in the future there might be things that have either contractual things or legacy on different platforms that we'll do. But: if you're an Xbox customer, the thing | want you to know is that this is about delivering great exclusive games for you that ship on platforms where Game Pass exists. And that's our goal, that's why we are doing this, that's the root of this partnership that we are building. And the creative capability we will be able to bring to market for Xbox customers is going to be the best it's ever been for Xbox after we are done here."

As you can see, if you're on PlayStation and looking forward to future Fallout and Elder Scrolls games, you will probably need to buy an Xbox, or again, a gaming PC. Phil Spencer doesn't outright confirm this, but he gets as close as you can.

When Fallout 5 will release is anyone's best guy. If Starfield is releasing this year or next year like the rumors suggest it probably means The Elder Scrolls 6 will be out around 2025, which means Fallout 5, if it's being made by Bethesda Game Studios, won't be out until closer to 2030.