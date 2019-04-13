‘Fallout 76’ is Adding a New Dungeon, In-Game Camera This Month

Fallout 76 has had its fair share of troubles since it was launched last year, and while players still seem to find issues with the online wastelands of West Virginia, this hasn’t stopped Bethesda from doing their best to implement not only fixes for said bugs, but also a bounty of new content. That said, the developers have a host of new goodies planned for this year, with Wild Appalachia in full force right now. As for what’s next, a new dungeon will be arriving in just a few days, and there’s an in-game camera that will lead to all sorts of fun that is set to arrive just a week later.

In a recent post on the game’s website, Bethesda outlined more about The Burrows, the new dungeon that will be arriving on April 16th. It is here where players “will explore the tunnel system beneath Harpers Ferry and face challenging foes as you complete the new Waste Management quest.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

This quest will have you and your squad uncover the mysteries behind the peculiar electronic signatures that the Brotherhood of Steel discovered some time beforehand. While the quest can only be completed once, players will have the ability to keep returning to the dungeon as often as they’d like for all of the glorious loot and XP.

In addition to the new dungeon arriving on April 16th, the in-game camera will be joining the fun the following week. “Scour Appalachia to locate a tourist who still clutches their camera close despite meeting their untimely end shortly after the Great War,” reads the website. “When you find this wayward sightseer, you’ll be able to help to complete their “Bucket List” of scenic photos by using their camera to pick up where they left off. In addition to this quest, we’re also going to add a new set of challenges that will have you grabbing scenic snapshots wherever your travels may lead.”

Players will have craft their own film, however, so if you’re planning on becoming the next Ansel Adams, be on the lookout for everything you need. In addition to this, Bethesda notes that they are looking into adding more lenses and paints for the camera, so there should be good times ahead for those who enjoy taking in the scenery around the wastelands.

Fallout 76 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about this? Are you excited to explore a new dungeon in Fallout 76, or does the camera sound more appealing? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!