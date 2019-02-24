‘Fallout 76’ Was Bundled With $5 PS4 Thumbstick Caps in Poland

It might be safe to say that Fallout 76 has not been the overwhelming success that Bethesda had hoped to see. While plenty of players have seemingly enjoyed their time in the West Virginia wasteland, the online adventure just isn’t getting the job done. This has led to retailers coming up with various ways to unload their stock, including bundling it with $5 PlayStation 4 thumbstick caps.

Polish retailer X-Kom recently held a promotion in which consumers who purchased a $5 pack of the PS4 thumbstick caps also received a free copy of Fallout 76. That is quite the significant deal when you take into account the price of the game on its own. Unfortunately, it just isn’t a title many were likely hoping to receive.

Unfortunately, if you were looking to snatch up this deal, it looks like it didn’t last long at all. In fact, X-Kom only sold 10 promotional units, which makes one wonder if they only had 10 copies of Fallout 76 or 10 packs of the caps.

Similar deals popped up in Germany recently, with gamers getting a free copy of Fallout 76 alongside the purchase of hard drives and controllers. The very same retailer that held that promotion even bundled a physical copy with the Fallout 76 Xbox One X bundle, which already came with a digital version of the title. You can read more about that right here.

It’s unknown what the future of Fallout 76 looks like, but we imagine if deals like this keep popping up, it probably won’t be long before it’s a game from yesteryear. That is, of course, unless the devs are able to pull a No Man’s Sky and bounce back. Only time will tell.

Fallout 76 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

What do you think about retailers holding promotions like those mentioned above? Have you enjoyed your time with Fallout 76, or was the online wasteland not exactly your cup of tea? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

