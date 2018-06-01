‘The Making of Fallout 76’ Panel Confirmed for E3 2018, Hosted By Todd Howard

After that titilating teaser for Bethesda’s upcoming Fallout 76, and knowing that a full reveal will debut at E3 2018, fans are anxiously curious about what lies in wait for the future of the franchise. With multiple reports coming in that it will be very survival focused alongside online aspects, long-time Fallout fans are definitely anticipating more definitive news. Luckily, Bethesada’s Todd Howard is here to help!

According to a recent post on the official E3 Facebook page:

“Join Todd Howard, Game Director at Bethesda Game Studios, and Danny O’Dwyer, creator of Noclip, for the live premiere of Noclip’s behind the scenes documentary into the development of Fallout 76. After the screening, participate in a live Q&A session with Todd and Danny.”

Not much is known about the upcoming title thus far aside from fan theories, but here’s what we know about Vault 76 itself that first made its debut in Fallout 3:

“The Vault-Tec terminal in the Citadel lists Vault 76 as a “control” vault, with 500 occupants. The vault was designed to open 20 years after a nuclear war, and was among the seventeen known control vaults, meaning that it was used as a baseline to compare to experimental vaults. It is also mentioned in one of the alien captive recorded logs (no.13) recorded by Giles Wolstencroft, a Vault-Tec official who was abducted while inspecting the vault’s construction site. In Fallout 4, the newsreader in the prologue mentions Vault 76 debuting in 2076 in honor of America’s tercentenary when discussing Vault-Tec’s plans to expand.”

The E3 coliseum is a relatively new addition to the showcase, produced by Doritos Pope Geoff Keighley. It’s a special stage dedicated to fans where producers, directors, creators, and more all sit down to talk about future projects in the works, while also divulging a inside look into their field.

According to the expo’s website, “Inside E3 Coliseum, the world’s top video game developers will take E3 attendees behind the scenes of E3’s biggest new announcements, and special guests will celebrate video games’ role in influencing their work and popular culture. Programming will include appearances by visionary game creators as well as celebrated talent from the film, TV, music, and other entertainment industries. Stay tuned for more to be announced in the coming weeks.”

This year’s guests include actor Elijah Wood, the cast of Grim Fandango, the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 crew, Camilla Luddington (Lara Croft) and the rest of the Shadow of the Tomb Raider creative team, Hideo Kojima himself, and tons more. It’s an exciting time and the best part? It’s open to all!