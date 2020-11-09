Fallout 76 Reveals New Steel Dawn Gameplay Featuring Brotherhood of Steel

✖

Next month will see the release of the Steel Dawn update coming to Fallout 76. To build hype for the free update, Bethesda released an all-new video, showing new gameplay featuring the Brotherhood of Steel, as well as commentary from the game's developers. The Brotherhood of Steel is one of the most beloved factions in the Fallout series, and the Steel Dawn update should give players more information about them, and whether or not this new chapter will be friend or foe. In the video, fans can see some of the new weapons and armor that will be brought to the game, as well.

The full video from Bethesda can be found embedded below.

While the focus of the update is on the Brotherhood of Steel, the Steel Dawn update will also introduce players to some new enemies, as well. Notably, a woman named Dagger leads a faction of Blood Eagles that have come into conflict with this particular chapter of the Brotherhood of Steel. According to Brianna Schneider, the game's lead quest designer, Dagger is a ruthless leader, so it will be interesting to see how her role in the questline plays out!

According to the video, fans should not expect the update to be as big as the Wastelanders expansion. Instead, this update should be seen as part one of a two-part update. Despite this, it certainly seems like there will be a significant amount of content. The video shows off a number of different locations, as well as some of the NPCs that players will interact with.

While Fallout 76 released to poor reviews, the game's updates have helped make it a more enjoyable experience. It remains to be seen whether or not Steel Dawn will continue that trend, but the update certainly looks promising, thus far! Fans will be able to decide for themselves when Steel Dawn releases in December. However, those with the PC version of Fallout 76 through Bethesda.net can try out the new questline through the Public Test Server right now!

Fallout 76 is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited for Fallout 76's Steel Dawn update? What do you think about the update thus far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!