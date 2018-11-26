‘Fallout 76’ Player Gets Free Atoms from Bethesda After Black Friday Sales

A Fallout 76 player who bought the game ahead of the steep Black Friday sales said they got some free Atoms as compensation after they bought the game at full price.

Creating a post on the Fallout 76 subreddit to spread awareness of what seems to be an opportunity for players to get some free Atoms so long as they’re willing to converse with Bethesda’s customer support first. These Atoms are Fallout 76’s form of premium currency that allow players to buy cosmetics and other items.

A Redditor by the name of IzaakGoldbaum shared a screenshot of a response they received from Bethesda Customer Support that said they’d been gifted 500 Atoms for buying the $60 game before it went on sale.

“We’re so sorry to hear that you were not able to participate in Black Friday sales for Fallout 76!” the response from Bethesda said. “As a personal thank you from Bethesda for purchasing the game within the first few weeks, we have added 500 compensatory Atoms to your account. We hope you enjoy them, and we’ll see you in the Wasteland!”

Explaining how they went about receiving the Atoms, the user said they simply filed a support ticket with Bethesda, one that incorporated what they called a “nice, polite rage.” Another user said they wrote to Bethesda on Friday and got an offer for 500 Atoms, but the player countered the compensation by asking for 1,000 Atoms instead. Bethesda allegedly agreed to those terms, according to the player. Yet another player said they got the game on Black Friday but was still able to get 500 Atoms, presumably from the same strategy, so it’s unclear if there’s any verification process for making such requests.

All of these requests stem from the Black Friday sales that offered Fallout 76 for far less than it originally launched for. Released for $60 like most AAA games are, it wasn’t long past the release date before the game was already $20 off. After that, another discount took $25 off the game’s total price with the Tricentenial edition also getting a huge discount.

The dollar value of the 500-Atom compensation comes out to $5, so those who bought the game first aren’t fully recouping their losses by missing out on the quick sale. The player who got 1,000 came a bit closer, but it’s hard to imagine a full compensation of the difference between the normal and sale price being given out by Bethesda.

Fallout 76 is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[via VG247]