Bethesda Is Working on Fallout 76 Hotfixes to Restore Missing Items

Some Fallout 76 players who opted into Bethesda’s Fallout 1st subscription service this week found that the perks of the product weren’t working as they expected. Problems included the fact that private servers weren’t actually all that private since friends could hop into someone’s world without an invite, but a more troubling issue was noticed when players said their unlimited-storage Scrapboxes were causing their items to disappear. Bethesda has since commented on those problems and said that it’s working to restore missing items to those who lost them.

The latest trouble with Fallout 76 first started this week when Bethesda announced Fallout 1st, a subscription service that offers players private servers, bottomless scrap containers, and more. Responses to the idea of paying a monthly fee for highly-requested features were quick and harsh and worsened when it was discovered that these features apparently weren’t working correctly.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bethesda shared a statement with GameSpot amid these problems and said that the servers currently allowed players’ friends. The company added that it’s aware this isn’t a scenario players expected and is looking into adding an option to make the private servers more private.

Regarding the issue of stored items disappearing entirely, Bethesda said the initial problem was thought to be a visual issue that made it look like the items were gone. As it turns out, they really were gone. Bethesda said the problem is only affecting “a small number of players.”

“Following the release of Update 14 earlier this week, the development team has been looking into player reports of scrap going missing,” Bethesda told GameSpot. “We have some details to share with you on our findings and our plan moving forward. Our initial investigation indicated that this was a display issue, and that no items had gone missing. However, we have since found that a small number of players have in fact experienced a loss of scrap items after placing them into the Scrapbox and then loading into a world. Resolving this issue is currently our top priority.”

For the items that are already gone, hotfixes are in the work that’ll give players back their lost loot.

“We are also exploring ways to restore the missing items,” Bethesda said. “We are working to address this with a hotfix as soon as possible, and we will let players know once we are ready to deploy the fix.”

One presumed Fallout 76 player aired their grievances about the service by creating a lookalike website that mimicked Bethesda’s announcement. It’s since been taken down, but not before it was archived so people could see the parody of the Fallout 1st service.