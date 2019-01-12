‘Fallout 76’ Gets A Little Additional ‘Fallout: New Vegas’ Flair With This Mod

Though Bethesda did something very different this time around with Fallout 76 by bringing the Wasteland online, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t still feel like a Fallout game. Still, there will always be more ways the latest spin-off game can connect to the franchise as a whole, and that’s exactly what this simple Fallout 76 mod aims to do with bringing a little New Vegas into the mix.

This mod is simple and aims only to add small amounts of New Vegas flair into the online game. According to its creator, “A mod that will make loading screens from Fallout: New Vegas appear as the loading screens to give you that nostalgia!This mod will alter your “photos” file for Fallout 76.”

It’s really easy to implement as well. Simply download the mod here and then put it into your Fallout 76 photo file. This PC > Documents > My Games > Fallout 76 > Photos. The modder eloquently states that there is a file that “has a bunch of letters and numbers,” paste this mod’s code there.

As for the game itself, Fallout 76 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Though official mods are still not available, that hasn’t stopped players from making their own – as PC players so often do. Interested in learning more about the online Wasteland? We’ve got you covered:

“As of right now, I’m loving the hell out of it. Would I have loved a Fallout 5? Absolutely, but Fallout 76 is charming and it really is a fresh perspective on a franchise that didn’t necessarily need it, but it’s welcome nonetheless,” reads our review in-progress.

“I understand why many might not find it their particular cup of tea, but I’ve noticed a lot of naysayers haven’t given it a chance. The world “online” has become almost scary with all of the talk cheaters, hackers, and griefers. Many see “online” as a series jumping ship, but that’s not the case here. I feel like if you’re a fan of Fallout, this will surprise you by how much it feels familiar. Play by yourself, play solo, just play it your way knowing it’s not a Fallout 5, but something else entirely.”

