Ninja Streamed ‘Fallout 76’ With Rick, Morty, and Logic, And It Was An Awkward Mess

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins is at the top of the top of Fortnite streamers but apparently he just couldn’t make that same magic work over in the Wasteland with Fallout 76. It wasn’t the gameplay, per se, but the total lack of chemistry between the streamers as they took to those luscious country roads.

Bethesda decided to host a stream of the upcoming online title with the renowned streamer. Everybody loves Rick and Morty, so the characterization right there should have been a recipe for success. Unfortunately, it fell flatter than a deathclaw that came face to face with a Fat Man.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Ninja, Logic, and Justin Roiland voicing both cartoon characters, the group began to explore what Fallout 76 had to offer. As one would expect from a grouping like this, there were jokes. Bad ones. Awkward ones. Ones that didn’t translate the humor intended in anyway shape or form.

To be fair, the stream itself started off on a really rough note. There were audio and visual issues almost immediately, which meant that the Rick and Morty segment was going on and on about things that didn’t actually happen yet in the game.

Unfortunately, it didn’t get any better – even after the technical issues were resolved. There were valiant attempts to fill in the awkward silence with comedy but it was just that: awkward.

Things didn’t really get better, in large part to Logic. He seemed almost confused as to why he was there the entire time. When conversation would open up, he’d just kind of talk about his own thing – that is, when he even talked at all. That awkward presence was felt and even viewers were commenting things like “Does he even talk,” “NOBODY ASKED FOR THIS,” and “Wow, this is … really bad.”

Finally, after 3 hours of dead jokes, technical difficulties, and overall confusion, the stream finally ended. Though there were a few decent moments in the entire event, it wasn’t enough to save the sinking ship that was this stream. Maybe next time, fellas!