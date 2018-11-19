‘Fallout 76’ Patch Notes Revealed, Include Performance Improvements and Bug Fixes

Bethesda revealed the patch notes for Fallout 76’s first post-launch update that include general performance updates and bug fixes for PvP, crafting, and other areas of the game.

Following the announcement of scheduled downtime that took the game offline so the update could be applied, Bethesda previewed what’s included in the patch with a post on the company’s site. As for the general changes, Bethesda shared the list of performance and stability updates below as well as one that’s specific to the Xbox One platform.

General

Performance : Several issues have been addressed to resolve hitches during gameplay and other performance issues.

: Several issues have been addressed to resolve hitches during gameplay and other performance issues. Stability : The Fallout 76 game client and servers have received additional stability improvements.

: The Fallout 76 game client and servers have received additional stability improvements. Xbox: Fixed an issue that could lead to instability on certain menus.

Beyond those general updates, Bethesda went into greater detail to explain everything that’s changed in the game’s user interface, quests, and other categories. The full list of bugfixes included in the first update can be found below:

ART AND GRAPHICS

Ambient Occlusion : Placed items no longer leave behind shadow outlines after being picked up.

: Placed items no longer leave behind shadow outlines after being picked up. Camera : The game camera now pans more smoothly when the player enters furniture.

: The game camera now pans more smoothly when the player enters furniture. Graphics: The cover of Tesla Science magazine Issue 9 no longer appears solid red on pickup, or when inspected.

ENEMIES

General : Fixed an issue in which some enemies could chase the player farther than intended.

: Fixed an issue in which some enemies could chase the player farther than intended. Loot: Ghoul and Scorched Officers now correctly drop nuke code pieces upon being killed by a player.

C.A.M.P., WORKSHOPS, AND CRAFTING

Blueprints : Fixed an issue that could cause Blueprints to break into smaller parts after logging out and back in to Fallout 76.

: Fixed an issue that could cause Blueprints to break into smaller parts after logging out and back in to Fallout 76. Plans : Paints applied to Power Armor during the Fallout 76 B.E.T.A. will now appear correctly on the items that were painted, and those paints can now correctly be applied to additional sets of Power Armor.

: Paints applied to Power Armor during the Fallout 76 B.E.T.A. will now appear correctly on the items that were painted, and those paints can now correctly be applied to additional sets of Power Armor. Repair: Fixed an issue that could cause an item to return to a broken state after being repaired.

QUESTS

Bureau of Tourism: The Prickett’s Fort Token Dispenser can now be repaired, and players can no longer walk through it.

PVP

Pacifist Mode : Players with Pacifist Mode enabled who engage in PVP by contesting a Workshop owned by another player will now correctly deal full damage to that player as long as they remain hostile.

: Players with Pacifist Mode enabled who engage in PVP by contesting a Workshop owned by another player will now correctly deal full damage to that player as long as they remain hostile. Respawn : Choosing the “Respawn” option after dying during PVP combat will now correctly clear any active hostile status toward other players.

: Choosing the “Respawn” option after dying during PVP combat will now correctly clear any active hostile status toward other players. Seek Revenge : Cap rewards will now display correctly when choosing the “Seek Revenge” respawn option after being killed by another player.

: Cap rewards will now display correctly when choosing the “Seek Revenge” respawn option after being killed by another player. Seek Revenge: When targeted by another player who is seeking revenge, the reward amount will now display the correct number of Caps that can be earned by killing that player.

USER INTERFACE

Languages : Korean fonts will now be displayed correctly in game menus.

: Korean fonts will now be displayed correctly in game menus. Hotkeys : The “Take Photo” hotkey can no longer be rebound and is now tied to the space bar on PC and the A button on controllers.

: The “Take Photo” hotkey can no longer be rebound and is now tied to the space bar on PC and the A button on controllers. Hotkeys : Fixed an issue that could cause the “Take Snapshot” button in Photomode to display an incorrect hotkey.

: Fixed an issue that could cause the “Take Snapshot” button in Photomode to display an incorrect hotkey. Social : Fixed an issue that could cause players to disappear from each other’s social menus if two players each sent a friend invite to one another.

: Fixed an issue that could cause players to disappear from each other’s social menus if two players each sent a friend invite to one another. Social: Fixed an issue that prevented newly equipped Player Icons from displaying to other players in the Social Menu.

Fallout 76’s first patch is expected to be applied after the scheduled maintenance has been completed.