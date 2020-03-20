Fallout 76 Players Are Hoarding Toilet Paper Due to Coronavirus

Fallout 76 players are hoarding toilet paper. As you will know, toilet paper is really hard to find right now. Why? Because everyone is buying it in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Naturally, this has also led to inflated toilet paper prices in Fallout 76, as players hoard every roll they can find. Why? Because it’s Fallout 76. Before everyone and their sister’s brother’s pet parakeet were brawling in stores to secure a single roll of toilet paper, the junk item was worth nothing in Fallout 76. Now it’s priceless.

If you come across a player’s settlement, there’s a good chance there’s a room where toilet paper touches the ceiling. Meanwhile, others may be displaying their finest roles in display cases. Some are even charging absurd prices for a single roll of butt cleaner in their stores. It all started as a joke. And it’s still a joke, but now there’s a real danger the bottlecap currency will collapse and be replaced with toilet paper.

The TLDR version of all this is that if you’re still playing Fallout 76 — or preparing yourself for the real-world apocalypse coming by jumping back into the online RPG — pick up any toilet paper you see in the wasteland. The gold in Fort Knox may be gone, but it soon will be brimming with premium TP.

catch me now automatically picking up every single roll of toilet paper I come across while playing Fallout 76 😅 — Alice Smith (@alice_v_smith) March 19, 2020

Toilet paper is even expensive and in high demand in #Fallout76. 😭 pic.twitter.com/mZUp2zx0S2 — christopher (@crizzonet) March 18, 2020

meanwhile, in fallout 76 pic.twitter.com/j1ZLHyYn40 — Patricia Hernandez (@xpatriciah) March 18, 2020

It’s official @Fallout 76 people are hoarding toilet paper in their camps in the wake of #COVID19. (This is not my camp I stumbled acrossed it. pic.twitter.com/PqATtYPFQS — Stix Selvain🌹 (@Stix_Selvain) March 17, 2020

Someone’s got 2 rolls of toilet paper in their vending machine for an obscenely large amount of caps in this Fallout 76 server. Well played. 😂 — employee of the bearimy (@krystyn) March 13, 2020

Fallout 76 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

