Fallout 76’s Releases First Raid on Consoles

All Fallout 76 players received Patch 12 this week regardless of what platform they were playing on, but not everyone got to take part in the first Vault Raid. The quest to explore Vault 94 was only released on the PC version when the patch went live so that Bethesda could adequately test some new technology at play in the raid, but after the tests went smoothly, Bethesda has opted to release the raid on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms.

Bethesda announced its intentions to release the raid on consoles within its latest Inside the Vault post that was shared on Thursday. At the same time the post was published, the Bethesda Support Twitter account said that maintenance had concluded for all platforms, maintenance which appears to have been partially for the release of the raid now that players have been saying online that they’re partaking in the event on consoles.

“Last week, we had mentioned that we were planning to release Vault 94 first on PC so that we could evaluate how initial Vault Raids were going before opening the Vault for consoles,” Bethesda said. “We’ve been closely monitoring our data as PC players stormed Vault 94 over the past couple of days, and our internal data has shown that Raids are currently running smoothly. As a result, we are comfortable enough that we are planning to open Vault 94 today for our console players.”

This week in Inside The Vault, we’re sharing an update with you on the current status of Vault 94 following the release of Patch 12 earlier this week. We’ve also included a few details about future Purveyor and Double XP Events in #Fallout76.https://t.co/MFVxMtFIwZ pic.twitter.com/H1GDXkamF2 — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) August 22, 2019

The technology being tested during the PC version’s release is called “Instancing” by Bethesda. It’s a system which means that the raids groups or individuals participate are exclusive to that group and that outside players can’t defeat their enemies for them or nab their loot.

“This Vault is the first dungeon to utilize our new Instancing technology, which will prevent other players who are not on your team from interrupting and affecting your mission,” Bethesda said in its previous post. “We also have better control over the state of the dungeon to ensure every experience is just as fresh as the first time you stepped into Vault 94. To sum it up: The Raid is just for your team, the encounters are just for your team, and what is inside the Vault is just for your team.”

Some topics such as experience awarded by defeating enemies in the Vault and bug reports were addressed in the latest post as well.