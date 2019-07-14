Fallout 76 Is Having a Seasonal Event This Month

Fallout 76’s next patch isn’t far away, but looking beyond that update, there’s a Seasonal Event planned that’ll help close out the end of the month. We don’t yet have a name from Bethesda to reveal what this event will be called, but we do now what it’ll pertain to now that the developer has revealed the first details on the event. It involves a Supermutant trader and his companion, a party, and involvement from the community, assuming they want to be rewarded.

Bethesda teased the start of the next event in its latest Inside the Vault post where it touched on everything that’s been discussed recently and things which are still to come. Grahm, the roaming Supermutant who sets up shop wherever he goes to trade goods with players, will be the focus of this event along with his brahmin companion. Grahm’s having a get-together, according to the teasers, and he needs players’ help to put everything together.

“Do you smell smoke? It’s probably just Grahm getting the grill ready,” Bethesda’s Inside the Vault post teased.” At the end of this month, you can expect a new Seasonal Event that will bring Dwellers around Appalachia together to beat the summer heat with everyone’s favorite traveling Supermutant and his best pal, Chally the moo-moo. And no, Chally’s not on the menu.”

Rewards will be given out during the event, but we don’t yet know what those will be nor do we know when players can start acquiring them. Those details pertaining to the rewards and the start date of the whole event will be shared soon though, Bethesda said.

In our latest edition of Inside The Vault, we’re gearing up for Patch 11 and some summer fun we have planned for #Fallout76 this month! Here’s the latest; https://t.co/70vSZd6hXx pic.twitter.com/tjZOaUxan1 — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) July 11, 2019

“To throw a great party, Grahm’s going to need a little help from his human friends and he’s hoping lots of you will make an appearance and lend a hand,” the post continued. “Of course, you’ll be handsomely rewarded if his shindig is successful. Look out for more details, including the event’s start date, a little later this month.”

Sooner than that event is the next update that’s already been teased recently. Patch 11 will drop on July 16th, according to the same post, and will bring about changes for various systems like how food spoils and how some aspects of Power Armor function. Players have already seen previews of some of these features leading up to the update’s release.