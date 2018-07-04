Fallout 76’s Cover of ‘Country Roads’ Available Now to Download

If you’re like us, Fallout 76’s version of John Denver’s Country Roads song has been stuck in your head since Bethesda’s big reveal for the next step in their iconic franchise. Now you can do a little good with that catchy tune, because the team is putting put their cover of the song up on iTunes with 100% of the proceeds going to Habitat for Humanity!

We’re rebuilding America – and the world – for the better with @Habitat_Org! Starting July 4th, visit iTunes to get the #Fallout76 cover of “Country Roads” as heard in the announcement trailer. 100% of our proceeds will go to funding Habitat for Humanity! https://t.co/KlZ42DYcH9 pic.twitter.com/MrXNmfKmcd — Bethesda (@bethesda) June 11, 2018

“In the spirit of Fallout 76 and global rebuilding, we’re proud to team up with Habitat for Humanity—a global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the US and in more than 70 countries, to advance the vision that everyone deserves a decent place to call home,” Bethesda told us.

“Bethesda will donate 100% of its proceeds, with a minimum donation of $100,000, from sales of the single to Habitat for Humanity to assist in the organization’s goal of transforming lives and communities through affordable housing.”

The stunning cover is sung by a group called Spank out of NYC, We’re excited that this is now available because the Country Road’s cover was phenomenally done and to not only be able to listen to it on repeat, but also do a little good in the name of charity? This is just another way that Bethesda continues to show their true colours and why they are so beloved in the gaming community.

For more about Habitat for Humanity:

“Habitat for Humanity is a global nonprofit housing organization working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in approximately 70 countries. Habitat’s vision is of a world where everyone has a decent place to live.

Habitat works toward our vision by building strength, stability and self-reliance in partnership with families in need of decent and affordable housing. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage.”