Fallout Fans Will Be Able to Watch the Show's First Episode on Twitch

Prime Video's Fallout adaptation premiere is approaching, and with a franchise this beloved with such a passionate following it makes sense that the streaming platform wants as many people to see the premiere episode to get hooked and want to check out the rest of the season. In order to help grow the number of people with access to the premiere, Prime Video has partnered with Twitch streamers to share the experience. After all, the Wasteland is dangerous to explore for a lone wanderer, and companions are recommended.

On Thursday April 11, the same day all eight episodes will be available to watch on Prime Video, some select Twitch streamers will be sharing the first episode live. The list of streamers includes:

/Shroud



/BrookAB



/TheOnlyRyann



/DEERE



/CohhCarnage



/KingGothalion



/TheBronzeGirl



/DansGaming



/SweeetTails



/Elspeth



/Techniq



/Swiftor



/GassyMexican



/Tooniversal



/bloodyfaster



Twitch shared the news of the live streams on X initially with a graphic featuring the iconic thumbs up from Vault Boy. Notably, the the Watch Party feature was removed from Twitch very recently (April 2), so it appears going forward the ability to host live stream watch parties will be part of exclusive events.

What You Need to Know Ahead of Time

The official synopsis for Prime Video's series begins with the fact that it is "Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time," high praise that is absolutely warranted. Fallout video games have sold over 46.4 million copies across the entire series with multiple impressive launches, including Fallout 4's launch with 12 million units sold.

While there's a strong following for the franchise coming into the series with a wealth of knowledge thanks to the games, you don't have to have played the games to enjoy it. The series' main characters – Lucy, Maximus, and Cooper Howard – have been created specifically for the series and are not featured in any of the games. The three do represent iconic parts of the lore established in the games, however, with Lucy taking the central role as a Vault Dweller, the opening familiar with her leaving Vault 33 and making her way to Los Angeles (known as the Boneyard in the games), while Maximus is part of the Brotherhood of Steel and Cooper is a Ghoul bounty hunter. All three have been featured heavily in trailers and pre-premiere marketing.

The Fallout series stars Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten, Moisés Arias, Kyle MacLachlan, Sarita Choudhury, Michael Emerson, Leslie Uggams, Frances Turner, Dave Register, Zach Cherry, Johnny Pemberton, Rodrigo Luzzi, Annabel O'Hagan, and Xelia Mendes-Jones.

Executive producer Jonathan Nolan, whose name is familiar in this specific genre blend of sci-fi and Western thanks to his work on Westworld, recently spoke to ComicBook and explained exactly why he returns to the blend. In brief, Nolan explained he "can't escape it," but you can see more of the interview and his response here.

Will you be watching all eight episodes at once or are you spacing them out? Let us know in the comments or on X!