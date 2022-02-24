Fallout: New Vegas 2 Reportedly in “Early Talks” at Xbox

After years of requests from fans, it sounds like a sequel to Fallout: New Vegas could now be in the early stages of creation. Ever since Microsoft announced that it had acquired both Bethesda and developer Obsidian Entertainment within recent years, fans have been voicing that they’d love to see the studio behind New Vegas get another crack at the Fallout series. And while there is no guarantee that such a thing will ever happen, it now sounds like conversations are happening internally to make New Vegas 2 come to fruition.

According to reporter Jeff Grubb (transcribed via VGC), Microsoft has started to have some discussions internally about letting Obsidian develop Fallout: New Vegas 2. Grubb didn’t have a whole lot to say about the seriousness of these talks, but he did stress that anything that could come about wouldn’t be seen until years down the road. “This is very early, but people have begun to have talks and say these words in sentences, and these words are ‘Obsidian’ and ‘New Vegas 2’,” he said in the latest episode of his weekly video series Grubbsnax. “We’re talking years and years away. There’s at least an interest and conversations happening about making something like that actually a reality. […] A lot of people at Microsoft think that this could work and there’s a lot of interest to make it happen.”

In a general sense, this move is one that would make a ton of sense on Xbox’s part for many reasons. For starters, it seems likely that Fallout as a franchise is set to be put on hold for a bit given that the primary developer of the series, Bethesda Game Studios, is going to be busy working on Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6 in the coming years. However, Fallout is almost too big of a video game property to lay dormant for this long, which is why Xbox would now be looking into other avenues to make a new installment in the series. As such, Obsidian happens to be the most logical candidate within Xbox Game Studios to work with Fallout given its previous development of New Vegas. Whether or not this is something that will actually happen remains to be seen, but on paper, this just seems like a logical move for Xbox to make.

