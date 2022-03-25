Fallout: New Vegas Player Discovers Hidden Detail 12 Years Later

A new hidden detail in Fallout: New Vegas has been seemingly discovered 12 years after Bethesda released the game in 2010 via PC, Xbox 360, and PS3. The Fallout spin-off game developed by Obsidian, not Bethesda Game Studios like other entries in the modern era of the series, is widely considered not only one of the best Fallout games, but one of the best RPGs of all time.

One of the things RPG fans love about Fallout: New Vegas and the series as a whole are all the details packed inside. There’s so much content in Fallout: New Vegas, especially easy-to-miss content. Thus, it should come as no surprise that there are even more easy-to-miss details. And by easy-to-miss details, we mean details that everyone misses for 12 years.

The detail in question isn’t so expertly placed out of sight that everyone misses it, but it’s so random and hiding in plain sight that you could come face to face with it and not think twice about it.

The detail comes the way of Reddit, where one player relayed word that in the game, the combination for the safe containing Vance’s gun is “05-23-34,” which is a reference to May 23, 1934, the day Bonnie and Clyde died. Why is this relevant? Well, because Vikki and Vance are based on American outlaws Bonnie and Clyde.

In Fallout: New Vegas, the combination for the safe containing Vance’s gun is ’05-23-34,’ reads the Reddit post. “This is a reference to 23 May 1934, the day Bonnie and Clyde died. Vikki and Vance are heavily based on Bonnie and Clyde.”

If you didn’t know about this detail, you’re not alone. Of course, any American history buffs playing the game may have picked up on this detail, but that would have been a small fraction of players.

