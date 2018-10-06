‘Mass Effect’ Crashes ‘Fallout: New Vegas’ With This Miranda Mod

There are a ton of mods out there that allow players to revisit some of their favourite games while still allowing for a new play experience. The modding community pays special attention to Bethesda’s Fallout series and as a die-hard Mass Effect fan myself, this one was just too good – and too authentic – to pass up the opportunity to share.

This Fallout: New Vegas mod by DeviantArt user ‘Isquall’ brings Mass Effect 2 & 3’s Miranda Lawson into the Mojave Desert. The “Cerberus Cheerleader” as Jack likes to call her lends her expertise to the game with this incredibly detailed fan project. It’s totally free to use and pretty easy to implement into the game. The only restriction is pretty obvious: It’s only restricted to females.

Here’s what’s included:

1.Miranda Race.

2.Ariake Technologies Armor.

3.Rosenkov Materials Armor.

4.Capacitor Helmet.

5.Death Mask.

6.Kestrel Helmet.

7.N7 Helmet Full.

8.Recon Hood.

The armor location for her can be found in Goodsprings in a Metal Locker near the broken car surrounded by big crates. Once equipped, Miss Lawson is good to go and completely playable! The mod creator even noted that you can “re-shade” her skintone easily if you’re unhappy with how the colour looks in the ‘natural’ light.

Want to download this mod for yourself? You can check out the downloads and recommendations right here.

For those that may not know, Miranda Lawson was a scientist in the pro-human-turned-terrorist organization Cerberus and she was also the lead on Project Lazarus that brought Commander Shepard back to life in Mass Effect 2.

According to the game’s Wiki, “Initially, Miranda expresses skepticism towards the level of importance the Illusive Man has placed on Shepard, especially since the Lazarus Project required a huge investment of Cerberus’s resources and her own time. She also notes that she wanted to implant Shepard with a control device to regulate the Commander’s actions, but the Illusive Man declined her suggestion. Soon after their mission gets underway, Miranda admits that the Illusive Man’s estimation of Shepard’s value to their cause was accurate.

Unfortunately, Miranda still retains some of the insecurities that drove her from home; despite leading an illustrious career, Miranda doesn’t believe she’s truly earned her accomplishments. Because of her father’s genetic tampering which gave her the innate advantage to succeed, she still feels like she’s living under his shadow, and that her failures are the only thing she truly owns. Miranda admits this has made her somewhat jealous of Shepard, whose vast accomplishments can be credited to skill, talent, and drive.”