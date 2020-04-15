Fans Stick Up For Bravely Second After Square Enix Apology

Back in December, Square Enix surprised fans with the announcement of Bravely Default II, an upcoming Nintendo Switch sequel to the popular 3DS game. Some fans found the announcement a bit peculiar, however, as the game already received a sequel, aptly titled Bravely Second. As such, fans argued that Bravely Third might be a more appropriate name. In a newly published interview with Famitsu (translated by Siliconera), Square Enix Producer Tomoya Asano explained that the team was unhappy with Bravely Second, and wanted to create a game that lived up to the original title. This might explain the attempt to distance the new game from Bravely Second.

“…I would like to apologize regarding Bravely Second. Despite lots of expectations for Bravely Second, I feel that there were parts that did not meet the expectations of fans. Our reflection on the shortcomings has become a strong rooted aspect of all the games our team is working on,” Asano told Famitsu.

As a result of this interview, many fans of the game are unhappy, and took to social media to argue the original sequel’s redeeming values.

LRT even if there are things i dont like about bravely second (story, soundtrack, writing) it was honestly a solid "sequel" that i dont regret playing. it did add a lot of smart things and speed up the pace of gameplay and is one of the most beautiful JRPGS ive ever played — ack (@_redSPARKS) April 15, 2020

Agreed. Bravely Default's combat got boring because it wanted nothing more than to have you Brave and Default which meant always having to weigh certain risks, but the same risks. Second made combat much more fun. — RepentantSky - The Social Distancer (@RepentantSky) April 14, 2020

Yeah, I don't know why there's anything to apologize for. Bravely Second is phenomenal and equal to or better than Default in every way, minus the soundtrack (which is still pretty great). — Ash Paulsen 🏳️‍🌈 (@AshPaulsen) April 15, 2020

Worst possible thing the bravely default people could say is "second sold worse so we're trying to be more like the original" thats so worrying — RMT @ Cloud Time (@horngal) April 15, 2020

I liked Bravely Second more than Default and Octopath personally. Didn't realize the view of it was low, even with their own developers. It just shows how high they put their own expectations, always produce good work. — Teeples.tv (@TeeplesTv) April 14, 2020

I adored Bravely Second, I guess this is why they’re going at a pseudo reset/full reset thing? Kinda sad tbh because I was eager to see more from the Default/Second world and cast — Mr.Calzone (@chimbledorf) April 14, 2020

This is extremely disappointing. If they were regretful about undoing 90% of the plot of Bravely Default in Bravely Second, they should have finished out the series by giving us a satisfying conclusion. This just makes everything worse. https://t.co/oYHREYmhzn — Warm Safflina (@warmsafflina) April 14, 2020

