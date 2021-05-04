Far Cry 6 Cuts Fan-Favorite Character

✖

When Far Cry 6 releases later this year via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC, it will reportedly be without a fan-favorite character that has been in every game since Far Cry 3. More specifically, it sounds like, for whatever reason, Ubisoft has decided it's time for Far Cry to move on from reoccurring character, Hurk, perhaps hinting at a larger shift away from the previous games with the latest installment.

Over on Twitter, Dylan Taylor, the character's voice actor, has revealed that no one at Ubisoft has been in contact with him about the new game. Adding to this, the voice actor of Hurk relays word that there are new folks overseeing the series, which may explain why the character has been kicked to the curb.

"I suppose I can tell you no one has been in touch with me and rumor has it there are new folks overseeing Far Cry and they may have kicked Hurk to the curb after all these years," said Taylor when asked whether or not the character is in the game.

Me too, man... I suppose I can tell you no one has been in touch with me and rumour has it there are new folks over seeing @FarCrygame and they may have kicked Hurk to the curb after all these years... https://t.co/7ozML7IwXD — Dylan Taylor (@DylanTaylorEh) March 24, 2021

Now, it's worth noting that this doesn't necessarily mean Hurk isn't in the game. Ubisoft could have recast the character. It's also possible, recording for the character just hasn't happened yet, but this seems unlikely given how close the game is to releasing, unless of course Hurk has been sidelined to a very small cameo. Even if this was the case, it would still more or less be a sidelining of a character who has played a minor role in every game since Far Cry 3.

At the moment of publishing, Ubisoft has not commented on any of the information above. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt.

