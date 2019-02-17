‘Far Cry New Dawn’ Has A Cheeky ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Easter Egg

Far Cry New Dawn is brimming with Easter Eggs. Between callbacks to Far Cry 5 and references to other Ubisoft series like Splinter Cell and Rabbids, there’s a ton, which means there’s also many you can easily miss.

That said, there’s a cheeky Avengers: Infinity War Easter Egg hidden in the game, and not only is it one of the New Dawn’s best Easter Eggs, but it’s also one of the easiest to miss. I know I personally haven’t come across it, and I’ve had more time with the game than most.

Like Far Cry 5, New Dawn has a companion — or as it calls it a Guns For Hire — system that allows another allied NPC character to accompany on your journeys as you light everything on fire that moves in Hope County.

For most of the game, I ran with Horatio, the giant boar that is basically Cheeseburger from Far Cry 5. And when I wasn’t unleashing pure havoc with Horatio, I often tagged in either Timber (the doggo) or The Judge. And one of the characters I ran with the least was the series’ reoccurring Hurk, despite finding his writing pretty hilarious.

Anyway, if Hurk goes down while your companion, he has a special line he can sometimes say that Infinity War fans will appreciate.

Of course, this raises a vital question: who would win a fight, Thanos or Hurk? My money is on Hurk, but only if he’s got some Party Liquor in him. I don’t think anybody but Hurk can kill Hurk.

Far Cry New Dawn is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

“Far Cry: New Dawn feels like its torn between whether it wants to be a standalone experience or just a continuation of Far Cry 5. At times it leans into being a zany post-apocalyptic Far Cry that double dips in the madcap roots of the series, like Blood Dragon. And then at times it feels like, after seeing the success of Far Cry 5, someone up the chain of command walked into the room and asked, “Where the heck are the cult dudes?” Ubisoft never makes a full commitment to continue or leave behind Joseph Seed and his story, and the result is a middling experience that isn’t complementing or additive, but inconsequential.”

