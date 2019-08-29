FarmVille 2: Country Escape to Add Trisha Yearwood Avatar and Song

Country star Trisha Yearwood is officially teaming up with Zynga to have an avatar bearing her likeness as well as her song “Every Girl in This Town” featured in the company’s popular FarmVille spinoff FarmVille 2: Country Escape. The musician joins the game as part of the overall franchise’s 10-year anniversary while also promoting her new album, Every Girl, which is set to release tomorrow, August 30th.

Specifically, Yearwood’s avatar, which you can check out below, will be included in the game as “a welcoming farmhand” beginning September 9th. The aforementioned song, “Every Girl in This Town,” will be included at the same time, with the whole event set to wrap up on October 9th. You can check out what this looks like in the video above. Yearwood will show some aspect of this partnership off during a road trip — which the press release dubs, with italics, #EveryGirlRoadTrip — that she’s set to go on Friday night from her hometown in Georgia to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday. The avatar will be featured during said road trip in some way, shape, or form.

“Seeing what my avatar looks like in FarmVille 2: Country Escape brings back fond memories of my country roots,” Yearwood states in the press release announcing the news. “Just as this album reminds people that it’s OK to be whoever you are, FarmVille offers a similar experience and lets you customize and build your farm just how you’d like.”

“We’re delighted to have Trisha Yearwood celebrate FarmVille‘s momentous anniversary and share her music in FarmVille 2: Country Escape,” Bernard Kim, Zynga’s President of Publishing, said in the same press release. “FarmVille is one of the most beloved game franchises in the world and we look forward to finding new ways to surprise and delight players, especially with the new FarmVille mobile title we’re developing.”

In case you’re somehow unfamiliar with the song, here’s the official music video for “Every Girl in This Town”:

FarmVille 2: Country Escape is currently available for iOS and Android devices via the App Store and Google Play.