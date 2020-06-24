FIFA 21 Reveals Pre-Order Bonuses, Champions Edition, and Ultimate Edition

✖

EA has revealed FIFA 21's various pre-order bonuses and special editions across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Nintendo Switch. And as expected, the various bonuses for copping early and the various editions are largely in line with what EA has done with FIFA in the past.

Of course, like always, these various pre-order bonuses and various editions aren't that meaningful, however, they do give you advantages in certain parts of the game. Nothing huge, but it's a nice boost for those that grind Ultimate Team especially.

First up, the pre-order bonuses. When you pre-order any copy and edition of the game, you will receive the following items:

Up to 3 Rare Gold Packs 1 per week for 3 weeks You need to log in each week to claim your Pack

1 Cover Star Loan Item for 5 FUT matches

1 FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick Item

Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches

Special Edition FUT kits and stadium items

That said, not only are there multiple platforms to choose from, but multiple editions as well. When you pre-order the Champions Edition you will receive the following:

3 Days Early Access

Up to 12 Rare Gold Packs 1 per week for 12 weeks You need to log in each week to claim your Pack

Career Mode Homegrown Talent

1 Cover Star Loan Item for 5 FUT matches

1 FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick Item Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches

Special Edition FUT kits and stadium items

If the $80 Champions Edition is not enough for you, there's also the Ultimate Edition for $100, which comes with the following for those that pre-order:

3 Days Early Access

Up to 24 Rare Gold Packs 2 per week for 12 weeks You need to log in each week to claim your Packs

Career Mode Homegrown Talent

1 Cover Star Loan Item for 5 FUT matches

1 FUT Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches Ambassador Loan Player Pick Item

Special Edition FUT kits and stadium items

FIFA 21 is set to release worldwide on October 9 and is in development for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. In addition to pre-order the Ultimate and Champions Edition of the game, another way to access it early is via EA Access, which gives players a 10-hour free trial starting on October 1.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.