FIFA 22 Update Comes With Some Much-Needed Gameplay Changes

A new FIFA 22 update is live, but so far only on PC, and there’s no word of when it will come to console. What we do know is everything the update — Title Update #8 — does as EA has provided the patch notes. As you would expect from an update this deep into the release of FIFA 22, there’s not much to the update, but it does come with some much-needed gameplay changes to both dribbling and defending.

While we have the patch notes for the update, we don’t know have any information about what the file size of the update is, which means we can’t offer any insight into how long it make take to download other than note the patch notes are on the smaller side, which usually indicates a file size on the smaller side.

Below, you can check out the patch notes for yourself, in their entirety:

Gameplay



Made the following change:

The Drag To Drag Skill Move can be interrupted earlier in the animation after being performed with the right analog input.

Addressed the following issues:

When the attacking player was performing a cross, Auto-Switching did not occur as expected for the defending team if their controlled player was Containing.

When a goal was scored in the last moment of a match, it wasn’t being counted towards the result in some rare instances.

When playing Co-Op, the initial kick off pass animation was taking slightly longer than intended.

In some rare situations, the goalkeeper rushed towards the ball carrier without being requested to do so.

VOLTA FOOTBALL

Addressed the following issues:

VOLTA ARCADE could display as being unavailable even when it was available.

In some cases, a red ball could have been used on a red surface, making it difficult to view the ball.

Pro Clubs

Addressed the following issue:

Club and Virtual Pro information could disappear from the UI after sending Drop-In invites. This was a visual issue only.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following changes:

Updated some kits and stadia.

Added and updated a total of 51 new star heads.



FIFA 22 is available via Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.