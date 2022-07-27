FIFA 23 Reveals 4 Major Gameplay Upgrades From FIFA 22

EA has released the official gameplay "deep dive" for FIFA 23, revealing a host of improvements made to the upcoming Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game in relation to FIFA 22. As you would expect, FIFA 23 looks and sounds mostly like FIFA 22. This is usually the case with every FIFA, bar a few exceptions. FIFA 23 isn't one of these exceptions, but there are a few gameplay upgrades we think are worth pointing out.

The upgrades are specifically to dribbling, jockeying, acceleration, and shooting, and they should all provide ample improvement to the game and increase the amount of flexibility players have when expressing themselves on the field.

Below, you can check out an official rundown of these notable upgrades, courtesy of EA:

Technical Dribbling:

In FIFA 23, we are introducing Technical Dribbling, a brand new dribbling system that incorporates the Active Touch system to calculate a player's path to the ball more intelligently. Technical Dribbling is the new default dribble style using the Left Stick, and any player can perform it, although the quality of the dribble is still heavily dependent on the player's Dribbling Attributes. Here's a list of which Attributes can impact aspects of Technical Dribbling the most, with higher Attributes having a more positive impact.

Dribbling and Ball Control – Precision of the dribble touch

Dribbling, Agility, Balance and Reactions – How quickly the ball carrier can transition between different dribbling animations.

Dribbling and Reactions – How much speed the ball carrier maintains while dribbling.

Dribbling and Ball Control – How close or far the ball can stay to the dribbler.

Dribbling, Agility and Reactions – How quickly animations play out.

ML-Jockey:

ML-Jockey aims to provide tighter feeling controls and increased responsiveness when keeping up with attackers while Jockey (L2 on PlayStation controllers || LT on Xbox controllers) or Sprint Jockey (L2+R2 || LT+RT) are being used.

We designed ML-Jockey with two big goals in mind: Expand the use of our Machine Learning Algorithm into a fully player-controlled feature AND Provide a counter to Technical Dribbling, giving players more options and further feeling of control while defending.

The Jockeying player has the ability to turn at a variety of angles to improve their defensive coverage.

It is now slower to decelerate going from high sprint speeds into Jockey, making it harder for players to over rely on

inauthentic fast stops and quick turns.

The Defensive Awareness Attribute impacts the following aspects of Jockeying:

The max speed while Sprint Jockeying.

The Sprint Speed Attribute does not impact Jockey speed.

Transition speed between Jockey and Sprint Jockey.

How much speed and acceleration are maintained when exiting Jockey into Sprint.

Acceleration during Jockeying, along with the Acceleration Attribute.

The higher the Defensive Awareness Attribute, the faster a player can perform the Jockey movements outlined above.

Players Jockeying within the box can now place their hands behind their back.



AcceleRATE:

AcceleRATE is an expansion to our player movement system, dividing players into unique archetypes. This enables us to showcase personality in player acceleration with the goal of improving the viability of different player types in FIFA 23.

This feature is inspired by real-life differences between footballers, where even players with similar speeds can move very differently across the pitch. Most players will fit into the default acceleration type we are calling Controlled, however, we have two new types called Explosive and Lengthy.

Controlled – most players in FIFA 23 will fall into the Controlled type as they accelerate uniformly in a controlled manner.

Explosive – these are shorter and more agile players who are able to quickly cover short distances and get ahead of their opponents, even if that means slowing down after the initial burst of acceleration.

These players are quicker to start but their acceleration rate slows down.

These players are quicker to start but their acceleration rate slows down. Lengthy – taller and stronger, these players need a bit more time to get going, but are able to catch up to anyone and even surpass them, provided they have enough distance. These players start slower but will thrive over longer distances.



Power Shots:

Power Shots are a new skill based shot type that add extra power and accuracy to a shot at the cost of time and a higher degree of input precision.



Here's how to perform a Power Shot: Plenty of space around the ball carrier is usually needed, as each Power Shots requires a significant wind up -- Aiming generally needs to be more precise, since Power Shots do not behave like default Assisted Shots and rely heavily on the player's aim to be successful.



The following Attributes impact Power Shots the most: Shot Power, Finishing (if taken inside of the box) or Long Shots (if taken outside of the box) and Composure -- These Attributes not only impact the accuracy of Power Shots, but also the speed and aim precision required from the player -- The higher the aforementioned Attributes, the better a player can be at taking a Power Shot.

First-time or volleyed Power Shots interact with the new Composed Ball Striking system, allowing players to control the ball first and then immediately perform a powerful shot animation.

There are a lot more gameplay improvements and upgrades -- plus other new features -- than this, but these four seem to be the highlights of the improvements and upgrades, at least when it comes to gameplay. For the FULL DEEP DIVE, click here.