Fight N’Rage is the Old-School Beat-Em-Up You Didn’t Know You Needed

Remember the good ol' days of arcade brawling? We sure do. Taking to the streets and beating up hundreds of thugs, just to reach the main bad guy and maybe get a surprise twist out of the deal. ("It was your brother all along!")

Well, if you live for the old-school days of stuff like Final Fight, Battletoads and Double Dragon, there's a game out there that you're likely to enjoy.

The game is called Fight N'Rage, and judging by what we've seen from it thus far, it definitely looks to be right up the alley of those looking to take on the mean streets by themselves or with a friend. It came out in September last year, but it just crossed our radar and...man, what have we been missing?!

Created by Sebagamesdev, the game features "an art style that mimics the aesthetic from the 90's arcade gems", along with classic gameplay and, of course, all the air guitar music you can possibly muster. Plus it looks great, based on the trailer we posted above.

Here's the full feature list, straight from the Steam game page.

A lot of Combinations: Alternative paths, cutscenes and endings that can change based on the selected characters and your own decisions!

Fast and intense single-session gameplay: Each possible route in the arcade mode can be finished in less than one hour! (at least if you have mastered it.)

Explosive Combo System: Characters are capable of performing several skillful juggle-based combos that can make your enemies blow up into pieces!

Simplified Controls: Using only three buttons (attack, jump and special attack), you will be able to combine lots of movements in order to perform amazing combos!

Easy to Play, Hard to Master: Difficulty is not about bad controls or unfair rules… it is about mastering your character's moves and dealing with tough enemies!

Local co-op mode: Up to 3 players with optional friendly fire (which is even more challenging!).

Custom Display Modes: Display settings includes optional CRT feels, scanlines and various color styles and more!

Lots of Unlockables: Earn in-game coins with your scores and get extra content like character's costumes, extra difficulty settings, more gameplay speeds, new game modes, new characters to use on these modes and much more!

Play as Enemies: More than 20 unlockable characters to play in the extra modes!

Training Mode: You can practice a lot of techniques and combos while earning new belts! Are you good enough to get the Black Belt?

Different Weapons: Each protagonist handles them in their own way.

Speedrun Timer: An exclusive in-game gadget compares current stage times against your best ones! (Of course, the cutscene time does not count, in order to let your fingers take a break… believe me, you will need that.)

Fully Skippable Cutscenes: All cutscenes can be skipped or fast-forwarded in order to provide an (even more) intense gameplay.

Fair Score Rules: There's no easy way to increment your score while playing… the score is directly related to your skills.

VS Mode: Perfect to play one vs one battles against another player or the CPU, or simply watch CPU vs CPU battles.

Parry System: A parry system lets you take the advantage even in the most dangerous situations!

Real challenges: It is all about how good you are at the game, not about an "exp" system or other RPG elements that reward your patience. The full moveset of every character is available from the start, so, you do not have to worry about leveling-up anything except your own skills as player!

Additional Insane Difficulties: Near impossible extra challenges for pro-gamers (which are not mandatory to unlock all game content).

Extremely Polished Gameplay: The playability is focused on fully responsive controls and intuitive commands. The characters can cancel normal attacks into special attacks, release themselves from enemy grabs and perform several chain movements. You will feel the power of controlling a character that perfectly responds to your actions!

It's currently available for Steam, but our fingers are crossed that it'll make its way to other platforms. Looking at you, Nintendo Switch.

Oh, and if you want to snag it on Steam, it's on sale right now for 33 percent off!