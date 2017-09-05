Fight of Gods Adds Jesus Christ to Fighter Roster in New Trailer, Available Now in Early Access

I’m not sure if reporting on this game is a sin or not, but I said a few hail Marys and swallowed some rosary beads to be super safe. Developer Digital Crafter and Publisher PQube Limited have launched their 2D fighting game Fight of Gods into Early Access today (Steam store link here), and to cap off the festivities a new trailer has been revealed announcing Jesus Christ as the latest playable contestant. We’re pretty sure someone is going to Hell for this trailer. Check it out above.

This is a premise we’ve seen before. All of the world’s most recognizable gods come together to clash in some kind of epic tournament to see who reigns supreme. Typically when we see these kinds of games they use more abstract mythological figures, but Fight of Gods goes the extra mile and has roped together the world’s most sacred figures and placed them in the roster. This is definitely going to push a few peoples’ buttons.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Your prayers have been answered! For the first time ever, gods, holy spirits and mythological characters from around the globe and throughout history will clash in an explosive 2D fighter where the entire world is at stake! Who will emerge victorious from the most destructive combat tournament the universe has ever witnessed?”

An unparalleled roster: Juggernauts from religion and mythology collide in battles filled with ancient magic and divine powers. Unleash the full might of Jesus, Buddha, Moses Zeus, Odin and many more in a struggle for existence itself!

Legendary stages: A tournament as epic as this could only take place in the most iconic environments ever seen. Trade punches atop Mount Olympus and call upon the heavens for otherworldly powers as you tussle in the Garden Of Eden.

Strategic combat: Immerse yourself in a four-button fighting system with tremendous depth. Counter each god’s unique attributes with throws, anti-air attacks and special moves.

Training mode: New to fighters? Hone your skills in the bespoke practice area to become the greatest god of the arena!

Pick who’s next!: Jump onto our Community Hub and tell us which gods we should include in future updates!

Fight of Gods Early Access will be $4.79 until September 11, and then the price jumps up to $7.99. Gimmicks aside, it looks like a fairly solid 2D brawler, so you may want to give it a shot for the price!