Final Fantasy 14 Video Reveals First Look at Adorable Corgi Minion

When Final Fantasy XIV's 6.3 update releases this month, players will get a chance to snag new minions in the game. One of those minions is based on a Corgi, and was previously revealed via concept art late last year. However, Square Enix has now released an adorable video of the minion in action, giving players an idea of how it will look and act in the game. The Corgi's actual name is currently unknown, and we don't know how players will be able to obtain it. Regardless, fans should be really excited about this addition to update 6.3!

The video from Square Enix can be found embedded below.

While the Corgi is going to be a big highlight for players, version 6.3 will have plenty of other things to look forward to. In addition to new minions, the update will feature new challenges, a new dungeon, a new unreal trial, and a whole lot more. The update's theme is "Gods Revel, Lands Tremble," and will center on a half-voidsent woman by the name of Zero. In addition to the main story, players can also expect a new side quest titled "Tataru's Grand Endeavor." From everything Square Enix has shown thus far, it looks like a pretty significant update, and it should give fans a lot to do when it releases on January 10th!

Of course, Square Enix plans to support Final Fantasy XIV for a long time to come. Last year, the developers revealed a 10-year roadmap for the game, giving fans a taste of what's in store. Obviously those plans will change significantly through the years, and some things might get prioritized over others, but it does show the faith Square Enix has in the game's continued success.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

[H/T: Siliconera]