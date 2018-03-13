Final Fantasy 14 Update Adds a New Region

The next new update for Final Fantasy 14 is now available with the patch adding an exciting new area known as the Forbidden Land of Eureka.

Square Enix’s update for the massive Final Fantasy game that was previewed leading up to this release has now been made available on all platforms. Eureka Anemos is an area that’s previously unexplored by players, but that changes with the release of Patch 4.25 giving players access to the region while also expanding Hildibrand’s adventures.

“The Forbidden Land, Eureka Anemos, emerges from the mists in FINAL FANTASY® XIV Online today with the launch of Patch 4.25,” a Square Enix release said. “This mysterious new region is unexplored and untamed, where the elements are constantly in flux and players will be challenged by fresh battle elements they’ll need to master in order to obtain and enhance powerful new weapons. The patch also introduces the latest chapter in the adventures of the inspector extraordinaire, Hildibrand, and the seventh season of the Feast PvP.

Patch 4.25 is here and introduces the Forbidden Land of Eureka, the further adventures of Hildibrand, the Feast Season 7, and more! #FFXIV Read over the notes: https://t.co/l2eB5YXV0Q pic.twitter.com/w2Xa3h5LrQ — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) March 13, 2018

A massive number of players can participate in the gameplay offered by the newest update with over 140 players able to take part. Battle mechanics have been altered as well with players now having access to new rewards, that info and other highlights found below. The full patch notes, however, can be seen through Square Enix’s site.

Field Area-Style Gameplay : Up to 144 players can participate. Players are encouraged to group up with fellow adventurers to hunt notorious monsters and work towards common goals.

: Up to 144 players can participate. Players are encouraged to group up with fellow adventurers to hunt notorious monsters and work towards common goals. Player Progression : Players will gain elemental EXP to strengthen their ability to harness the elements, but will need to be careful. Death in Eureka will result in lost EXP, and even lost levels, if players rashly rush in.

: Players will gain elemental EXP to strengthen their ability to harness the elements, but will need to be careful. Death in Eureka will result in lost EXP, and even lost levels, if players rashly rush in. Altered Battle Mechanics : Additional strategy is required in battle through an element system, in which players must utilize the Magia Board to change the element affinity of their attack to oppose their enemy’s. Players will customize their Magia Board’s elemental attributes and must carefully consider their setup depending on the goal of the adventure.

: Additional strategy is required in battle through an element system, in which players must utilize the Magia Board to change the element affinity of their attack to oppose their enemy’s. Players will customize their Magia Board’s elemental attributes and must carefully consider their setup depending on the goal of the adventure. Rewards: Players will occasionally earn protean crystals through exploration of Eureka, and may use them to enhance Eureka weapons and gear with the aid of the famed blacksmith, Gerolt.

