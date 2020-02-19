Final Fantasy 7 Remake Fans Can’t Figure Out What Happened to Chocobo Chick and Carbuncle Designs

Final Fantasy VII Remake is one of the most anticipated releases of 2020, and the rollout so far has been superb…until now that is. The Final Fantasy VII Remake account revealed three new designs today for the game, featuring three special summons you can get while playing, and while Cactuar was fine and dandy, the designs for the Chocobo Chick and Carbuncle summons left a lot of fans scratching their heads and requesting a redesign. The issue revolves really around both creature’s heads, which feel like they are ridiculously stretched out, and fans aren’t loving them in the least.

The Chocobo Chick is actually fine from the eyes down, but the forehead is stretched really far, and it just doesn’t look right. It would be one thing if it was all fur, but it doesn’t seem to be, and the bottom of the face is in smaller proportions, so it looks off when you see them together.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a closer look at three special summons in #FinalFantasy VII Remake! Want to know how to get Chocobo Chick, Carbuncle, and Cactuar? Learn more at our website. #FF7R 👉https://t.co/5ITHMObkaH pic.twitter.com/YfepzQkTAT — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) February 13, 2020

Still, that’s not as bad as Carbuncle. While Chocobo Chick looks stretched, Carbuncle takes that even further, and more so the head looks completely flat. It’s like someone hit Carbuncle’s head with a pan, flattened it, and then stuck a red gem in the middle of it. It’s a shame too because the face is adorable just like in past games, but this new version looks more like Marvel’s Tombstone.

Fans were quick to react to the new designs, and we’ve picked out some of our favorites, which you can check out on the following slides.

Cute but Terrifying

Sure they’re kind of cute…in an almost creepy way.

Cute but also terrifying. Look into the power of bead eye designs. — Plague Of Gripes (@PlagueOfGripes) February 13, 2020

“Cute but also terrifying. Look into the power of bead eye designs.”

Fix It!

Some are confused by what happened to these more often than not adorable creatures, and now they just want Square Enix to fix them.

Why are they so ugly! LOL WHAT DID YOU GUYS DO FIX IT PLEASEEEE. — Darkakri (@DarkAkri) February 13, 2020

“Why are they so ugly! LOL WHAT DID YOU GUYS DO FIX IT PLEASEEEE.”

Sonic Vibes

Some are comparing these designs to the initial Sonic design, which was then overhauled into the fantastic looking design we have today. Some are hoping the same happens for these.

“These are terrifying…”

Cursed

One of the oddest of the bunch is Carbuncle, whose head looks like it was supremely stretched out to fit that gem in there.

Carbuncles forehead is so cursed — Zach Kopczyk (@the_zman2748) February 13, 2020

“Carbuncles forehead is so cursed”

Where Do You Work Out

One of the best images has to be this one, which shows an older and more adorable design of a Chocobo chick with the new one, and the difference is nuts.

pic.twitter.com/VHAX4klXFM — Warring States Demon God Aithon (@_aithon) February 13, 2020

Help Him

Some just want some help for Carbuncle…just a little help.

“Please help him”

Already There

Some don’t mind the Chocobo Chick, but Carbuncle is another story.

Unpopular opinion I guess but Chick Chocobo is cute!

The new Carbuncle tho…. I mean I wouldn’t be as disappointed if FF15’s PERFECT version wasn’t already there ☹ pic.twitter.com/BGLsO1W2GL — 𝐑𝐨𝐬𝐬𝐨 [ Blue Lions 🦁💙 ] (@xiRosso) February 13, 2020

“Unpopular opinion I guess but Chick Chocobo is cute!

The new Carbuncle tho…. I mean I wouldn’t be as disappointed if FF15’s PERFECT version wasn’t already there ☹”

Strongest Potions

Some are chalking up Chocobo Chick’s giant forehead as just being ultra prepared.

I’m going into battle, and I need your strongest potions pic.twitter.com/44rh7njqse — Brilent Hill: Hardcoming (@BriHardGaming) February 13, 2020

“I’m going into battle, and I need your strongest potions”

Bad Saiyan

Others compared the looks to bad cosplay.

Chocobo chick looks like a bad super saiyan cosplay. — Steve Bowling (@SteveMBowling) February 13, 2020

“Chocobo chick looks like a bad super saiyan cosplay.”