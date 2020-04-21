Final Fantasy 7 Remake Tops 3.5 Million in Sales During Launch Weekend

✖

Square Enix's Final Fantasy VII Remake has been a long time coming, and you can tell from the first week sales. The studio revealed the game's impressive first three days sales total earlier today, and Square Enix can't be bummed in the slightest at the worldwide total. In its first three days, Final Fantasy VII Remake has sold over 3.5 million copies worldwide, a combination of physical and digital sales. According to the studio the game has experienced exceptional digital sales, and they are still seeing an increase in that category. If you were at all concerned that the game had lost any popularity or relevance in the gaming space, it would appear that is decidedly not the case.

The game gives the classic JRPG a makeover with changes to its story, graphics, and gameplay, and many of these are being well received by fans. The combat has perhaps received the biggest changes, as the turn-based gameplay has been injected with aspects of the combat seen in games like Final Fantasy XII, Final Fantasy XIII, and Final Fantasy XV, though familiar elements like Limit Breaks, Summons, and more are all back just like in the original.

There's also been quite a bit of work put into the characters from the original, and since the game dedicates around 40 hours to just the content found on the first disc of the original, it gives the characters a lot more room to breathe. You'll likely come away impressed with many of the changes, and there are already a few things we love even more than the original.

As for the sales, we're definitely intrigued to see where the game ends up in total sales once all is said and done, and you can find the full Final Fantasy VII Remake description below.

"FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE is a reimagining of the iconic original game that re-defined the RPG genre, diving deeper into the world and its characters than ever before. The first game in the project will be set in the eclectic city of Midgar and presents a fully standalone gaming experience that provides a great starting point to the series.

Along with unforgettable characters and a powerful story, FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE features a hybrid battle system that merges real-time action with strategic, command-based combat. For players who wish to focus purely on battle strategy, a menu-focused ‘Classic Mode’ provides a gameplay style more similar to the original game. More information regarding the newly revealed Classic Mode can be found on the Square Enix Blog."

Final Fantasy VII Remake is available on the Playstation 4 now.

What do you think of Final Fantasy VII Remake? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Final Fantasy and gaming!

